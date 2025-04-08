Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major plans to expand a leisure complex and make it a permanent fixture on Sunderland’s seafront have been submitted to council development chiefs, along with proposed changes to reduce noise impacts on neighbours.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for STACK Seaburn off Whitburn Road on the old Seaburn Centre site.

The shipping container village opened its doors back in September, 2020, and despite a delayed start due to Covid-19, has become a popular seafront attraction thanks to its mix of food and drink traders and live entertainment.

While many enjoy and use the facilities at STACK Seaburn and have praised the boost it gives to the seafront offering, nearby residents have previously expressed concerns over noise from the venue, as well as the proximity of the proposed phase two to new residential areas.

An initial planning application was submitted in early-2024 but sparked opposition from neighbours and concerns from the council’s environmental health department over noise, planning documents confirm.

A recent update published on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal confirms this application was withdrawn on April 3, 2025.

However, work has taken place to revive the scheme with changes to phase two, as well as a raft of measures to reduce noise and “sound break-out” from the venue.

This month (April, 2025) the application went live on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website, allowing members of the public to view submitted planning documents and leave comments.

The new planning application will be subject to a new round of council consultation before a decision is made, either by council officers under ‘delegated powers’ or by councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee.

The application is seeking permission for the “permanent retention of existing two-storey mixed-use development with associated external decking, stairs and lift, together with a future phase two”.

The phase two uses listed in the application description include retail, restaurants/cafés, a ‘bridal suite’ and other uses linked to “cinema/sports screenings, markets, temporary games courts/play spaces, assembly and leisure, drinking establishments and hot food takeaway)”.

The new planning application also includes “noise mitigation measures, boundary enclosure(s) and ancillary works” at the leisure development.

Details of the plans are set out in a planning, design and access statement prepared on behalf of Stack (Seaburn) Limited.

Changes to the existing development include “additional noise mitigation installed including a solid sofit on the underside of the existing tents” and “lobbies added to the ground floor entrances and exits”.

It was noted that the ‘soundproof’ lobbies would have a positive impact, and that the “venue will no longer operate as an open-air space ensuring sound leakage is minimised”.

Developers state these changes have been “developed in response to comments received by local residents during the determination of [the previous planning application] which has now been withdrawn”.

The planning, design and access statement adds: “The revised phase two proposes a 950sqm competitive socialising area including interactive shuffleboard and darts as well as karaoke booths, bowling, beer pong and pool tables at ground floor.

“To the first floor there will be a function room which can be subdivided to create two separate spaces, with window(s) overlooking the competitive socialising area below.

“Phase two will not use shipping containers and will be constructed from a portal frame structure with a brick finish to the western side.

“The design incorporates vertical metal cladding and timber clad acoustic screening.

“In addition, a brick wall will be installed to the western and southern boundary of the site around phase two to replace the 2m metal grill fence.

“Tree planting is also proposed around the boundary of the site which will visually screen the development and provide additional noise mitigation.”

Those behind the scheme stressed that the proposal has been “amended to address noise concerns raised by nearby residents and the [council’s] environmental health officer in relation to a previous planning application to retain the development on a permanent basis”.

Developers also quoted from a noise assessment linked to the new planning application, with reference to the agreed noise mitigation measures to “minimise sound break-out” from the venue.

This includes a “state-of-the-art Martin Audio sound system, the use of an electronic drum kit, a reduction in sound level from stage monitors, and filters on the sound system which provides greater control of the sound levels and will limit sound breakout from the venue”.

The acoustic assessment report adds: “In addition, and following comments from Sunderland City Council, it is proposed to enclose the existing venue with a ceiling.

“This underdrawn acoustic ceiling is proposed to enclose the main plaza area, with a view to reducing sound break-out.

“Furthermore, the ceiling structure will include acoustic insulation to enhance its sound insulation performance.

“The report concludes that entertainment noise including sound from music, patrons, the bowling alley and karaoke booths from the STACK will not adversely affect the surrounding permanent residential dwellings during all events, with appropriate mitigation measures in place.”

Planning documents confirm that plans propose to “retain the approved opening hours of the development which are 07:00 to 1:00 Monday to Sunday”.

In addition, “live music is anticipated to be played Monday – Friday from 19:00 to 22:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 14:00 to 22:00”.

Applicants said that the “licensing process with regards the regulation of live music and the sale of alcohol will be dealt with separately from this application and is not a planning matter”.

They added that the proposals would “retain approximately 130 staff [with] 60 per cent employed on a part-time basis and 40 per cent full-time.”

A decision on the STACK Seaburn planning application will be made following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 2, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00508/FU4