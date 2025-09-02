Proposals to install hundreds of solar panels to the roof of a new Sunderland supermarket have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the new Aldi supermarket under construction at a site off Philadelphia Lane, between Shiney Row and Newbottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of solar panels planned for new Aldi supermarket under construction near Philadelphia Lane, between Shiney Row and Newbottle | LDRS

At the time of writing, construction is still under way at the site with the structure of the new supermarket starting to take shape.

A covering letter submitted on behalf of Aldi Stores Ltd said the “maximum power output of the proposed PV panels is 144KW (DC); meaning that the proposed development will have a total generating capacity of 144KW”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that the application “follows an extensive structural survey of the existing roof to ensure that the solar panels can be installed without any impact on the roofing structure”.

Those behind the scheme added the solar panels were “necessary and essential for Aldi to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change” and were part of a “nationwide drive to install solar PVs across Aldi’s estate.”

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 1, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the solar panels were proposed on a “relatively shallow pitched roof” and would be “unlikely to cause glint or glare to the occupiers of the existing bungalows to the south of the site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s conservation officer also added that the “array of PV panels” would have a “negligible additional impact on the setting of the adjacent listed former NCB Power Station, over and above the adverse impacts from the development of the store itself and surrounding housing that have already been considered as part of previous planning application”.

It was argued that there would be “no additional harm caused to the significance of the listed building” and that the proposal would “preserve the setting of heritage assets”.

The council decision report adds: “The principle of the proposed development can be supported given the provision of renewable energy and the detailed impacts have been found to be satisfactory.”

Applicants previously said that solar panels would not be “directly adjacent to any residential dwellings” and due to the building’s height, would be “limited in visual sightlines from public viewpoints”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also noted that the plans would “result in the lowest possible harm” to nearby “heritage assets” and that any harm would be “easily outweighed by the benefits generated by the reduction in carbon emissions resulting from the energy use of the renewable technology”.

The applicant’s covering letter adds: “The solar PVs will be removed as soon as reasonably practicable when no longer needed.

“The solar PVs are necessary and essential for Aldi to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change.

“The development comprises just one store within a large nationwide drive to install solar PVs across Aldi’s estate which, cumulatively, will make a significant contribution towards the applicant’s desire to improve their sustainability efforts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under planning conditions, the solar panels development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 25/01670/FUL