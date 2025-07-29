Aldi wants to add hundreds of rooftop solar panels to new Sunderland Philadelphia Lane supermarket
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the new Aldi supermarket under construction off Philadelphia Lane, between Shiney Row and Newbottle.
The site in the Copt Hill ward once housed a bus depot before its demolition and discount retailer Aldi Stores Ltd submitted a planning bid back in 2024 to build a supermarket on the land.
Plans were approved at a meeting of the council’s Planning and Highways Committee later the same year, and councillors heard the site would create around 40 full-time jobs.
At the time of writing (July, 2025) construction is under way at the site and the structure of the new supermarket is starting to take shape.
A new planning application linked to the development, submitted this month, is now seeking permission for the “installation of 222 solar PVs to the roof of the new foodstore.”
A covering letter submitted on behalf of Aldi Stores Ltd states the “maximum power output of the proposed PV panels is 144KW (DC); meaning that the proposed development will have a total generating capacity of 144KW”.
It was noted that the application “follows an extensive structural survey of the existing roof to ensure that the solar panels can be installed without any impact on the roofing structure”.
Those behind the scheme said solar panels would not be “directly adjacent to any residential dwellings” and would be “positioned in a number of locations on the roof of the building” and due to the building’s height, would be “limited in visual sightlines from public viewpoints”.
In addition, it was noted that the plans would “result in the lowest possible harm” to nearby “heritage assets”, including a listed former power station, and that any harm would be “easily outweighed by the benefits generated by the reduction in carbon emissions resulting from the energy use of the renewable technology”.
The covering letter adds: “As outlined within the planning assessment, the proposal will not cause any negative cumulative effects on either the building on which it is sited or the surrounding areas’ amenity, including the listed building in proximity to the site.
“The solar PVs will be removed as soon as reasonably practicable when no longer needed.
“The solar PVs are necessary and essential for Aldi to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change.
“The development comprises just one store within a large nationwide drive to install solar PVs across Aldi’s estate which, cumulatively, will make a significant contribution towards the applicant’s desire to improve their sustainability efforts.”
A decision on the Aldi planning application will be made following a council consultation exercise.
For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 25/01670/FUL
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.