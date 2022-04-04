The station, off Primate Road, has been empty since 2015, when it was closed by Northumbria Police as a cost-cutting measure.

Since then, it has become a target for vandalism and fly-tipping, with concerns repeatedly raised over the safety of the site.

But a solution could finally be in sight after developers submitted proposals to transform the derelict site into a business park and “retail cluster”, with some big name brands reportedly interested.

Regeneration plans for the former Farringdon Hall Police Station, Durham Road, Sunderland

Cllr Phil Tye, who represents Sunderland City Council’s Silksworth ward and who has campaigned to find a fresh use for the land, said: “Things have moved quickly to get the application submitted and it feels like there is real momentum now after such a long period of delay.

“The feedback I’ve had from local residents is really positive and I’m pleased to see that 70% of people who responded to Almscliffe’s consultation are supportive.

“I know lots of people have expressed an interest in the new jobs at the site and I’ll be working with Almscliffe to ensure that where we can, local people are at the front of the queue.”

(l-r) Councillor Phil Tye, ward member for Silksworth, and Bal Singh, director of Almscliffe, at the ex-Farringdon Hall Police Station site.

Last month, a city council committee heard Greggs and B&M were among the firms lined up to lead the regeneration of the site.

And the latest plans supplied to planning chiefs also suggest cafe chain Costa Coffee could be another household name prepared to invest in the site.

If approved, developers have predicted the plans would create hundreds of jobs with national employers, as well as employment created during construction and through the supply chain, as part of an expected £10 million investment in the site.

Self-described “Sunderland lad” Bal Singh, director of Almscliffe, the firm behind the latest proposals, said: “We were delighted that over 70% of respondents to our recent consultation expressed support for our plans including the opportunity for new jobs and the demolition of an eyesore.

“We will continue to work with local stakeholders and Sunderland City Council and hope to receive consent in the coming months. We look forward to being part of the community.”

