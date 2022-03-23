Almscliffe Dhesi Developments (1) Ltd, part of the Almscliffe Dhesi Group, is intending to submit a planning application to redevelop the former Farringdon Hall Police Station and surrounding land off Durham Road.

If approved, developers say the plans would create hundreds of jobs with national employers, as well as employment created during construction and through the supply chain.

How the site could look.

Developers have confirmed that several businesses have signed up to the development, including B&M Stores with a garden centre, Costa Coffee, Greggs, The Tanning Shop and Westway Vets.

As part of the development, Almscliffe would install a car park for around 110 vehicles including accessible bays, cycle parking and electric vehicle charging points.

In addition, an improved access to the site will be created from Durham Lane close to the A690 roundabout.

(l-r) Councillor Phil Tye, ward member for Silksworth, and Bal Singh, director of Almscliffe, at the ex-Farringdon Hall Police Station site.

Along with the benefits of the scheme, developers say the McDonald’s entry point will be improved to alleviate queuing traffic on North Moor Lane.

Bal Singh, director of Almscliffe, said: “As a Sunderland lad, I’ve lived close to Durham Road all my life so I’m delighted to be able to rejuvenate this partially derelict site.

“We are proud to have secured the interest of reputable brands with both national and local recognition, such as the B&M Stores, Westway Vets and Costa Coffee, which demonstrates their confidence in Sunderland.”

Councillor Phil Tye, ward member for Silksworth, added: “I am well aware of the issues surrounding this site and regularly get calls from local residents complaining about the anti-social behaviour.

An overview of the site plan.

“This site has lain derelict for too long.

“The plans put forward will create an exciting opportunity for the residents of Sunderland and provide much needed jobs for local people.

“I’ve been working with Almscliffe for some time to bring this investment to Silksworth and I’m pleased to see a planning application finally being submitted.”

Plans for the site are due to be submitted by the end of March and Sunderland City Council will undertake its own consultation as part of the planning process.

The site today.