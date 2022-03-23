'Sunderland lad' developer offers more insight into redevelopment of Farringdon Hall Police Station site, where new Greggs, B&M and Costa are planned
Multi-million pound plans to regenerate a former Sunderland police station site have been revealed.
Almscliffe Dhesi Developments (1) Ltd, part of the Almscliffe Dhesi Group, is intending to submit a planning application to redevelop the former Farringdon Hall Police Station and surrounding land off Durham Road.
The proposals will see the building, which has been empty since 2015 when it was closed by Northumbria Police, demolished to pave the way for a £10million investment creating new business and retail units.
If approved, developers say the plans would create hundreds of jobs with national employers, as well as employment created during construction and through the supply chain.
Details of the business development and long-standing antisocial behaviour issues at the former police station site were discussed at a meeting of the West Sunderland Area Committee last week.
Developers have confirmed that several businesses have signed up to the development, including B&M Stores with a garden centre, Costa Coffee, Greggs, The Tanning Shop and Westway Vets.
As part of the development, Almscliffe would install a car park for around 110 vehicles including accessible bays, cycle parking and electric vehicle charging points.
In addition, an improved access to the site will be created from Durham Lane close to the A690 roundabout.
Along with the benefits of the scheme, developers say the McDonald’s entry point will be improved to alleviate queuing traffic on North Moor Lane.
Bal Singh, director of Almscliffe, said: “As a Sunderland lad, I’ve lived close to Durham Road all my life so I’m delighted to be able to rejuvenate this partially derelict site.
“We are proud to have secured the interest of reputable brands with both national and local recognition, such as the B&M Stores, Westway Vets and Costa Coffee, which demonstrates their confidence in Sunderland.”
Councillor Phil Tye, ward member for Silksworth, added: “I am well aware of the issues surrounding this site and regularly get calls from local residents complaining about the anti-social behaviour.
“This site has lain derelict for too long.
“The plans put forward will create an exciting opportunity for the residents of Sunderland and provide much needed jobs for local people.
“I’ve been working with Almscliffe for some time to bring this investment to Silksworth and I’m pleased to see a planning application finally being submitted.”
Plans for the site are due to be submitted by the end of March and Sunderland City Council will undertake its own consultation as part of the planning process.
Subject to planning permission being granted, developers hope to start on site towards the end of 2022.