Police helicopter helped catch Mercedes drink-driver in Sunderland

The eye in the sky was focused on Steven Rewcastle, 29, as he powered his Mercedes in the city as officers pursued him on the ground.

The bird’s eye view allowed police to catch up with Rewcastle, of Magdalene Place, Millfield, in adjoining Rutland Street on the evening of Monday, March 14.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he had gone to a pub after a hard day’s work for a delivery firm - and had sunk three pints.

Steven Rewcastle, photographed outside of South Tyneside Magistrates Court, South Shields. Picture by FRANK REID

Rewcastle, who denied driving other than at the speed limit, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned from the roads for 20 months.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said: “Officers were on mobile patrol duty in a marked vehicle.

“The police helicopter was overhead on another matter when its attention was drawn to a dark vehicle.

“It was being driven at excessive speed and the officers were trying to catch up with it.

“The helicopter guided it to the location and the car was stopped in Rutland Street.

“The defendant smelled of alcohol and gave a positive roadside test. There is evidence of unacceptable driving at speed.”

Rewcastle, who has no previous convictions, gave a roadside breath test reading of 68mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

That had risen to 78mcg by the time of an evidential test at a police station after his arrest. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Richard Copsey, defending, said Rewcastle worked across the country in his job and had returned from Carlisle that day.

He insisted his client denied travelling at excessive speed, adding: “There’s no question of a chase or dangerous driving.

“He is extremely well thought of in his job, and he has never been in trouble.

“On the day in question, he had been to the Colliery Tavern and had three pints.

“It has been an extremely silly thing for him to do. He’s blotted his copy book.”