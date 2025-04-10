Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert a former city centre printers into apartments have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 17 Norfolk Street near Sunniside Gardens.

The site has been described in previous planning documents as a “redundant printers” and the building was once linked to business Attey and Sons.

Council planners, in a report linked to the refusal decision on June 13, 2023, said the HMO would “introduce an inappropriate use that is incompatible with the regeneration objectives for Sunniside and unsympathetic changes to an attractive historic building.”

New plans from applicant Better Homes NE have now been submitted seeking permission to convert the property into residential accommodation.

This includes plans for four apartments in total, with a two-bed apartment at ground floor level in a previous workshop space and converting office space at first floor level into a two-bed apartment.

Plans also include a first floor extension to the rear to provide an additional two-bed apartment and the “conversion of existing attic space” into a one-bed apartment.

The planning listing adds that works would include a “new dormer window to rear, roof lights to front and rear and new windows within the side elevation”.

Proposed floor plans submitted to the council indicate each apartment would have a bathroom and kitchen / living area and plans also confirm a shop unit would be retained on the ground floor.

A design and access statement submitted with the planning application describes the plans as “four separate apartments” and notes the site is currently a “redundant printing business not offering any value or service to the surrounding area.”

A heritage statement also submitted to council officials noted 17 Norfolk Street is classed as a “non-designated heritage asset” as it “forms part of a historic terrace which forms parts of the streetscape setting of the conservation area”.

It was noted that the apartment plans aim to “retain the ‘shop front style window and shutter” to the front of the building.

Those behind the scheme added that “bay windows at first and attic levels will be rebuilt to match the existing” due to their “poor condition”.

The heritage statement adds: “In considering the effect of the proposed development on the significance of the Sunniside Conservation Area […] it is determined that there is unlikely to be any harm caused to designated heritage assets.

“The alterations proposed and re-use of a vacant building will improve the setting of the conservation area and associated buildings.

“In terms of general impacts on character and visual amenity, the proposed development also offers an appropriate design that is in-keeping with that of the street and neighbouring properties.

“It is also important to note that whilst conservation areas are designated heritage assets, they are not designated in order to prevent development from taking place within or near to them.

“Modern high-quality design development within the area has already been supported by Sunderland City Council […] approving such developments within the Sunniside Conservation Area demonstrates a willingness to support its regeneration and a variety of appropriate town centre uses.

“Recent public realm improvements, specifically the high-quality urban design scheme for the open space in Sunniside Gardens, and the continued repair and restoration of once vacant and dilapidated historic buildings are acting as a catalyst for wider regeneration of Sunniside and Sunderland city centre.

“It is therefore considered that the re-development of 17 Norfolk Street as proposed would continue the momentum of regeneration in Sunderland urban core and help to support its sustainable economic growth, which are key policy drivers within the local development framework.”

Developers also said the site benefits from “excellent transport links, bus, train and pedestrian and cycle routes” and that there are “various public car parks within the immediate area which could also cater for visitors.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of June 3, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02389/FUL