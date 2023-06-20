Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused an application to change the use of 17 Norfolk Street near Sunniside Gardens.

The site was described in a planning listing as a “redundant printers” and noted the building was once linked to business Attey and Sons.

17 Norfolk Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

This included the replacement of the shopfront with a “domestic style window” and two domestic entrance doors, as well as window replacement works.

Those behind the scheme said the HMO plan would bring a vacant building back into use and “create benefits for students and young people in the area for affordable accommodation”.

During council consultation on the plans however, a number of objections were submitted including an objection from a business on Norfolk Street and comments from a business on Nile Street.

Concerns included the quality of housing proposed for occupants, the design to upgrade the building’s exterior being “totally inappropriate” in the historic setting and more.

Northumbria Police also lodged an objection, raising concerns about the “cumulative impact” of HMOs in the city centre and links between some HMO residents and crime and disorder.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department rejected it on June 13, 2023.

A decision report listed several refusal reasons, ranging from the over-concentration of HMOs in the area and proposed design, to impacts on the local conservation area.

Council planners noted that the HMO would provide a “sub-standard level of accommodation and amenity, and a sub-standard level of outlook and natural light” for future occupiers.

On heritage impacts, the council decision report said the property is “notable for containing an attractive traditional shop front that adds to the historic and architectural character of the building”.

Council planners said the HMO conversion would “introduce an inappropriate use that is incompatible with the regeneration objectives for Sunniside and unsympathetic changes to an attractive historic building”.

It was argued that the alterations were “destructive” and would have an “adverse effect on the distinctive architectural character of the historic townscape, the character and appearance of the Sunniside Conservation Area and the historic setting of surrounding listed buildings”.

The council decision report continued: “The proposed development has been found to be unacceptable in principle.

“It will result in a sub-standard level of accommodation to the detriment of the amenities of the potential occupiers and will be harmful to the character and amenities of the locality.

“The proposal alterations will cause harm to the character and appearance of the host property and the conservation area in general as well as the setting of nearby listed buildings”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

