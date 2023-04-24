Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 17 Norfolk Street near Sunniside Gardens.

The site is described in a planning listing as a “redundant printers” and notes the building was once linked to business Attey and Sons.

New plans aim to change the former business space into a HMO with eight “bedsits” as well as external alterations.

17 Norfolk Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

This includes a domestic style frontage, replacement windows to the existing front dormer and a replacement rooflight to the rear.

The plans have been submitted along with a number of supporting documents providing more details on the scheme.

A design and access statement confirmed the HMO plan would upgrade all floors and rebuild the building’s front elevation.

The design and access statement added: “The site is a redundant printing business and [is] not offering any value or service to the surrounding area.

“The new conversion will fit within the vision of Sunniside Planning Framework, which aims to create benefits for students and young people in the area for affordable accommodation”.

As the site sits within the Sunniside Conservation Area, a heritage statement has been submitted claiming the scheme would offer an “appropriate design”.

Those behind the scheme also noted that other Sunniside developments involving building conversions had been supported by the city council, including apartments and a new arts and business centre.

The heritage statement added: “Recent public realm improvements, specifically the high-quality urban design scheme for the open space in Sunniside Gardens, and the continued repair and restoration of once vacant and dilapidated historic buildings are acting as a catalyst for [the] wider regeneration of Sunniside and Sunderland city centre.

“It is therefore considered that the redevelopment of 17 Norfolk Street as proposed would continue the momentum of regeneration in Sunderland’s urban core and help to support its sustainable economic growth”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by June 13, 2023.