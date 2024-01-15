Plans submitted for new Tesco store in Sunderland city centre
Shoppers are a step closer to seeing a new Tesco store in Sunderland city centre after a planning application was submitted to Sunderland City Council.
The proposals for a new shop front, including sliding doors, comes after a licensing application for alcohol sales went in to the local authority in December 2023, as reported in the Echo.
Tesco closed the doors of its branch in The Bridges in spring 2022, after announcing what it described as the 'difficult decision' in December 2021.
However, the supermarket chain said at the time it was 'actively working on plans' to open another Express store in the 'local area'.
Now a licensing application has been submitted to Sunderland City Council by Tesco for premises at 62 The Bridges, which is one of the units outside the Market Square entrance to the shopping centre.
The unit, opposite Caffé Nero, is presently occupied by the Sugarsole shop in Market Square, opposite
Liberal Democrat councillor Niall Hodson, who represents that area of the city centre as part of his Millfield ward, said: “With this planning application coming on the back of an alcohol licence application last month, it looks now like we are definitely getting much-needed new Tesco Express just outside the Bridges.
“This is fantastic news, giving people another reason to come into the town and support local businesses at the same time - and helping people living in the city centre who desperately need a supermarket.
"The proposed site is a decent size and as it is just outside the main doors into the Bridges it won’t have to close when the main shopping centre closes, so we can finally have a small supermarket that is open late.
“I hope that work can begin as quickly as possible so that we can all benefit from having Tesco in the town once again.”