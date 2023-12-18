Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket giant Tesco appears to be planning a return to Sunderland city centre.

The firm closed the doors of its branch in The Bridges in spring 2022, after announcing what it described as the 'difficult decision' in December 2021.

Now a licensing application has been submitted to Sunderland City Council by Tesco for premises at 62 The Bridges, which is one of the units outside the Market Square entrance to the shopping centre.

This would allow the premises to remain open late, and the licensing application is for 'provision of late-night refreshment' every day from 11pm to midnight, and for the 'sale by retail of alcohol' every day from 6am to midnight.

Liberal Democrat councillor Niall Hodson, whose Millfield ward includes a section of the city centre, said it would be good news for shoppers who were frustrated by the closure of Tesco's previous branch in The Bridges in April 2022.

Niall Hodson. Picture issued by the Liberal Democrats.

“Sunderland city centre is desperately lacking a small supermarket that can open late - so this news that Tesco look set to open a new Express Store in Market Square that can stay open even when The Bridges is closed is fantastic news," he said.

“This should help bring people back into Sunderland if they know they can pick up bits from Tesco at the same time as visiting other shops, cafés and pubs in our city centre.

“It will also be warmly welcomed by city centre residents. People living in Astral, Solar and Planet Houses and across the city centre have been particularly hard hit without a proper supermarket in the town to get their shopping, with many saying that Iceland or M&S didn’t allow them to get everything they need.

“I look forward to the new Tesco store opening as quickly as possible so that shoppers and city centre residents can benefit from having a supermarket back in the town again.”

A decision on the licensing application is due by January 8, 2024.