Plans to demolish and replace a popular Sunderland secondary school have been officially submitted to council development chiefs.

Developers Bowmer + Kirkland were recently appointed by the Department for Education to redevelop St Aidan’s Catholic Academy in Ashbrooke.

The plans involve new school buildings, a new external games area and amenity space, as well as the siting of temporary accommodation for the duration of the demolition and construction.

Early CGI impression of how redeveloped St Aidan's Catholic Academy could look. Credit: DPP Planning

The planning application has since been submitted and is now live on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website, allowing the public to view the detailed plans and leave comments.

The project involves the construction of new facilities, the demolition of the existing buildings, and the “rejuvenation of the landscape”, according to planning documents, with construction and demolition being phased to “ensure continuity of teaching and learning on the site”.

However, the project does not involve any changes to either the school’s roll, or its formal pupil admission number (PAN).

Proposals involve constructing a new campus with two main buildings, a new three-storey main teaching block comprising classrooms, an assembly hall and a dining area, and a new three-storey combined sports and sixth form building.

A site masterplan divides the site into zones including main buildings, an external dining area, staff and visitor parking, games courts and other outdoor areas.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the project offers a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to re-imagine the campus and built environment at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, and to capitalise on its attractive setting within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area”.

It was noted that site designs included a “welcoming faith garden, a horticultural hub for community engagement, and a social family dining area for fostering connections”, along with “rain gardens, a sixth form terrace, and sensory gardens” and an “outdoor construction skills area and habitat trails”.

Improved pedestrian access and electric vehicle charging stations are also proposed, with the overall plan “reflecting a commitment to creating a welcoming, safe, and sustainable environment for all members of the St. Aidan’s Catholic Academy community”.

It is understood that access to the site will still be taken via Tunstall Road and Willow Bank Road.

The applicant for the school redevelopment scheme is listed as the Department for Education.

A planning statement submitted to council officials states the plans are needed due to the condition of existing school buildings, which are “beyond any economically viable refurbishment”.

The planning statement explains:“The proposed development is being procured under the UK Government’s School Replacement Programme, which seeks to rebuild schools assessed to require replacement based on building condition assessment.

“This programme is dedicated to the provision of high-quality learning environments in line with the UK’s latest government standards, alongside low-energy solutions delivering Net Zero Carbon in Operation.

“All of the existing school buildings on the campus are to be replaced by the new proposals.

“They have been identified by Department for Education condition appraisal to be unable to properly support secondary education, and also to be beyond any economically viable refurbishment.

“As a result, the project includes the phased demolition of the existing buildings, alongside the construction and occupation of the new school buildings”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 11, 2024.