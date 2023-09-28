Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new ‘takeaway coffee shop’ in a Sunderland neighbourhood have been given the stamp of approval by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for land adjacent to De Niro’s barber shop in East Herrington.

This includes the erection of a new building, described in plans as a “takeaway coffee shop”, and associated landscaping off Silksworth Lane.

According to a design and access statement submitted to council officials earlier this year, the development is expected to be named “Fern Coffee”.

It is understood that the building would be used to prepare and serve hot and cold drinks, as well as cakes and pastries, and would contain a servery and waiting area with “limited seating”.

Site for proposed new takeaway coffee shop off Silksworth Lane, East Herrington, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Although the majority of consultation comments were in support, around four objections were submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department.

One objection was raised by St Chad’s ward councillor Simon Ayre, who said he had been approached by residents who had raised several concerns.

This included “insufficient parking to access this business”, a potential increase in litter, the need for the development given the availability of coffee and refreshments elsewhere and traffic issues on Silksworth Lane.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 27, 2023.

A council decision report stated that final opening times would be 8.30am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday.

Council planners, in the decision report, said “adequate justification for the siting of the business in this location” had been provided and that “suitable sequentially preferable sites are not currently available”.

It was also noted that the business would “provide refreshment for the local population and those passing through and would not detract from the vitality of nearby local centres”.

The council decision report added: “With regard to the objection relating to litter, there is nothing to suggest that litter would be increased due to the operation of this business, and it is noted that the application form sets out that waste storage would be secured to the rear of the site.

“It is considered that the proposal would not have any significant negative impact on the residential amenity of neighbouring dwellings with regard to overshadowing, appearing overbearing or increasing overlooking.

“Given the limited operating hours and small-scale operation in question, it is considered that the amended proposal is unlikely to generate any negative impacts with regard to noise or increased disturbance, and it could be considered to provide a valuable community facility”.

Applicants have previously stressed the “majority of customers would be on foot/cycle from the local area” but that there was also a small car park to the east of the site which could be used by customers.

In response to highway safety concerns, council officers said the proposal would not impact on car parking provision or the wider highway network.

It was noted that the coffee shop was a “very small-scale operation” and that there was “sufficient parking adjacent to the site” with the business “serving the local population, many of which will be on foot”.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.