Sunderland City Council’s planning department has been consulting on a planning application for land adjacent to De Niro’s barber shop in East Herrington.

According to a design and access statement submitted to council officials earlier this year, the development is expected to be named “Fern Coffee”.

Site for proposed new takeaway coffee shop off Silksworth Lane, East Herrington, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

It is understood that the building would be used to prepare and serve hot and cold drinks, as well as takeaway cakes and pastries.

Proposed opening hours would also be 9am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday, with no opening on Sundays.

During a formal council consultation exercise on the plans the response has been largely positive, with 27 comments received in support.

Supporters credited the location and noted the need for a coffee shop in the area, stating it would benefit both local residents and visitors.

One public comment said the plans would “support growth and strengthen the community spirit in East Herrington and surrounding areas”.

Another public comment suggested that the plans would “give people access to where they can get out [and] meet people and it would be a healthy benefit to people’s wellbeing and mental health”.

It was also noted that the development was in a “perfect location” and had seen a “huge amount of support” on social media, and that an “independent, locally run coffee shop would be very welcome and popular in East Herrington”.

One public supporter added: “Clearly a lot of thought has gone in to considering the impact on the local community.

“Herrington has long needed a coffee shop for walkers, workers and locals alike and this will fill that need.”

Although the majority of consultation comments were in support, four objections were submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department.

One objector noted that takeaway coffee was already available at nearby garages and a convenience store, and that the new development could create parking and traffic issues.

Another objector also raised concerns about “limited parking” and the development “adding to the volume of traffic” in the area and “making the situation worse”.

The objector added: “It’s interesting to note that many of the people who are in favour of this proposal do not live in the immediate vicinity and consequently will not be impacted by the above issues”.

One objection was also raised by St Chad’s ward councillor Simon Ayre on behalf of residents.

The councillor, in an email published on the council’s planning portal website, said he had been approached by residents who had raised several concerns.

This included “insufficient parking to access this business”, a potential increase in litter, the need for the development given the availability of coffee and refreshments elsewhere and traffic issues on Silksworth Lane.

Applicants have previously stressed the “majority of customers would be on foot/cycle from the local area” but that there was also a small car park to the east of the site which could be used by customers.

To reduce any noise linked to the proposals, an acoustic fence was also proposed along the western boundary of the site.

A decision on the takeaway coffee shop plan is expected to be made this year.