Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for land adjacent to De Niro’s barber shop in East Herrington.

This includes a bid to erect a new coffee shop building with associated landscaping off Silksworth Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a design and access statement submitted to council officials, the development would be named “Fern Coffee”.

Site for proposed new takeaway coffee shop off Silksworth Lane, East Herrington, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

The proposed building’s design and materials, including a brick front elevation, timber doors and windows, aim to be “reflective of the local vernacular and complimentary to the existing barber shop”.

Those behind the scheme said the building’s size would be “purposefully limited to ensure this consists of a servery area and [customer] waiting area with limited seating”.

It is understood that the development would be used to prepare and serve hot and cold drinks, as well as takeaway cakes and pastries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also confirmed by applicants that no hot food cooking would take place at the shop, with odour from hot drinks being “minimal”.

The design and access statement added: “A sequential assessment has been undertaken within the catchment area identified by the local planning authority.

“Whilst there are premises available, none are deemed suitable due to all available premises being too large”.

Proposed opening hours for the coffee shop would be 9am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday, with no opening on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants added that the “majority of customers would be on foot/cycle from the local area” but that there was also a small car park to the east of the site which could be used by customers.

To reduce any noise linked to the proposals, a two-metre-high acoustic fence is also proposed along the western boundary of the site.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans so far, the proposals have received a positive response with four comments in support.

One public comment said the coffee shop would be “an amazing addition for the local and wider community” and a “nice stopping off point” for dog walkers and parents visiting nearby parks.

Another public comment added: “Would be great to see and support a new local small business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ideal place to stop for a coffee for the local dog walking groups too.”

A decision on the takeaway coffee shop planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by September 6, 2023.