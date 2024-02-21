Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish more buildings at a Sunderland industrial estate have been given the green light by city development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application to bulldoze factory units in the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes the demolition of several buildings, referred to as blocks 1B and 1C, which were once linked to the wider Edward Thompson factory site.

Former Edward Thompson factory (units 1B and 1C) at Sheepfolds Industrial Estate, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

The buildings, located on the north side of Richmond Street, include a single-storey factory unit comprised of workshops, offices, welfare facilities and storage areas.

A planning application from the city council, submitted earlier this year, said demolition was being proposed on the grounds of “economy and health and safety”.

The planning application added: “The buildings have exceeded their useful economic lifespan and are now redundant, they are in a poor state of repair and are structurally deteriorating, posing a danger to the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the demolition application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on February 14, 2024.

Both the council’s environmental health and highways departments were consulted on the plan and raised no objections.

Demolition works are proposed to start this month and are expected to finish by March 15, 2024.

Council planning documents said the site would be demolished to ground level and surrounded by a “knee rail birdsmouth fence constructed to the perimeter”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footpaths to the perimeter of the site would also be “made good to highway standards”, with foundations and brickwork being retained where required to “ensure the footpaths and highways remain structurally stable”.

However, one of the largest remaining parts of the former Edward Thompson factory, block 1A, is not included in the latest demolition application.

The planning approval is the latest in a line of buildings that have been earmarked for demolition in the industrial estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although ‘economy and health and safety’ were cited by the council as reasons for demolition in many cases, council planning documents last year also referenced wider regeneration plans for the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.

This included proposals to “demolish and then redevelop the wider site at Sheepfolds, in accordance with the aspirations set out within the [council’s] Riverside Sunderland supplementary planning document”.