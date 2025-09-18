Proposals to recognise two “remarkable” city figures with prestigious civic awards have taken a step forward, following a decision by senior councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Labour cabinet, at a meeting this week, backed new nominations for the Honorary Freedom of the City, the highest honour the city can bestow.

Freedoms are traditionally given by Sunderland City Council to those who have made “significant positive contributions to the reputation and wellbeing of the city and its residents.”

Sister Mary Scholastica and Paul Callaghan CBE DL FRSA | SCC/Sunderland Culture/LDRS

The latest nominations include Sunderland’s Sister Mary Scholastica, who is renowned for her work supporting the community and seafarers at the Port of Sunderland.

Her welcoming mission centre at the port offers food, warmth, and pastoral care to sailors of all faiths, with this work recognised worldwide, and Sister Mary has also helped to raise £250,000 to support children requiring respite care.

Earlier this year (2025), a book was released about Sister Mary’s amazing life from her early life in Galway to her calling to her new life in Sunderland and in 2023, she also won the Merchant Navy Welfare Board National Award.

Also set to be nominated is local businessman Paul Callaghan CBE DL FRSA for his contributions to not only business but also education and culture.

Senior councillors have previously credited Mr Callaghan’s “significant role in the city’s economic, educational and cultural offer”, with prominent roles including the founder and chairman of the Leighton Group and chair of the University of Sunderland, along with his dedicated work to create the city’s music, arts and culture quarter and Sunderland Culture.

This includes the development of the Fire Station as a live music and performing arts venue on Wearside.

The nominations for both figures also recognise their work as ambassadors for the city and as role models for young people.

At its latest meeting on Thursday (September 18, 2025), Sunderland City Council’s Labour cabinet agreed to recommend the Freedom of the City nominations to a future full council meeting for agreement.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, deputy council leader and cabinet member for health, wellbeing and safer communities, said she was “delighted” to present the report nominating the “remarkable individuals”.

“I’m thrilled to bring this report today and I’m very excited about giving these two remarkable individuals the opportunity to be formally recognised in the city and I look forward to bringing this to council in due course,” she said.

The date and time of the Freedom of the City ceremony will be announced “at the earliest opportunity”, cabinet documents add.

Sunderland City Council has a tradition of nominating residents, groups and organisations for freedoms.

Other freedoms of Sunderland have included the late John Hays, founder of Hays Travel, Nissan’s chief performance officer Trevor Mann, Niall Quinn MBE and Joël Batteux the Mayor of Sunderland’s twin-town St Nazaire.

Television reporter Kate Adie has also previously been granted Freedom of the City.