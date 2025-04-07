Back in October, 2022, Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee approved plans for land west of Moorway | Planning documents/LDRS

City councillors have agreed to extend a deadline for a stalled extra care housing project in Washington to give developers more time to finalise a legal agreement.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, again discussed an application for land west of Moorway and south of Havannah Road near the A182 Washington Highway.

The applicant was listed as Esh Construction Limited and Gladglider Projects Limited, and the scheme was expected to be operated by a registered social landlord and aimed at older people.

The planning permission was subject to a legal agreement aiming to secure a proportion of affordable housing from the scheme, as well as the submission and approval of a detailed landscaping plan and a condition for “localised highway improvements”.

At the meeting on March 3, 2025, Sunderland’s Planning and Highways Committee approved the application again on the condition that the legal agreement is completed by a specific deadline, along with the submission of updated ecology reports.

Council planning officers confirmed the affordable housing contribution could also “only be sought from the proposed bungalows” and “not the extra care accommodation”, due to a difference in planning classes.

However, the application was tabled again at the most recent Planning and Highways Committee on Monday (March 31, 2025), with councillors asked to extend this deadline.

Council planning officers told the meeting there had been “detailed discussions” with the applicant and their representatives which found that “a little bit more time” was needed to complete the legal agreement.

Councillors were told that the delay was linked to there being “quite a few landowners” who need to agree to the legal agreement and that Sunderland City Council planners were still comfortable to recommend the housing plans for approval.

This was on the basis that the previous deadline set by council officers, and agreed by councillors, would be extended by several weeks with a new deadline of June 6, 2025.

A council committee report stated that if the legal agreement has not been “satisfactorily completed” by this new date, the planning application would be refused.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee voted unanimously to approve the proposals and no questions or comments were raised at the City Hall meeting.

The report to the committee added: “The reason for referring the application back to the Planning and Highways Committee would be that officers have been in contact with the applicant who has expressed a willingness to satisfy the outstanding points within the previous recommendation.

“More time will, however, be required to complete these outstanding matters than the previously suggested deadline […] officers would therefore recommend that the deadline be extended until June 6, 2025.

“Officers would also request that the recommendation be amended so that the detailed landscape plan could potentially be provided before the completion of the legal agreement and for the maintenance to potentially be a financial contribution.”

Legal agreements are a standard process used by council planning departments to secure financial contributions from developers, with cash earmarked to improve infrastructure and local facilities, as well as reducing impacts of new homes on local nature sites.

The Washington extra care and bungalow plans were initially given the stamp of approval at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee on October 31, 2022.

This included plans for apartments set amongst communal landscaped gardens and an on-site social hub featuring a bistro-style café and a well-being and hair salon, helping to create a sense of community and combat social isolation.

All apartments were proposed to have electronic ‘care call response equipment’ along with solar panels installed to the apartment block to provide more energy-efficient properties.

Applicants had hoped to start work on the site in summer, 2023, subject to a legal agreement being completed and other planning conditions.

However, no building works have taken place to date, with the site remaining overgrown and partially covered by woodland.

An update on the planning application will be published on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website in coming months.