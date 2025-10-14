Plans to redevelop a former pub site to make way for bungalows have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the former Fox and Hounds public house site, off North Road, in the Hetton ward.

Bungalows plan submitted for ex-Fox and Hounds pub site in the Hetton area | Google/LDRS

The outline plans were approved by the council in March, 2023, and details of the housing scheme’s appearance, access, landscaping, layout and scale were expected to be dealt with as part of a future ‘reserved matters’ planning application.

Those behind the initial outline application said new housing would improve the vacant pub site which had “negatively impacted” the area due to its “inactivity and run-down exterior.”

However, the reserved matters application has not been submitted to date, according to council planning documents, and the former pub building has since been demolished and the site has been fenced-off for some time.

New plans submitted to Sunderland City Council earlier this year (2025) sought permission for a refreshed housing scheme at the ex-pub site.

Proposed floor plans for the bungalows showed each home with a living area and kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

An arboricultural impact assessment and method statement report also submitted with the plans confirmed some trees would need to be removed to “facilitate the development” but noted that “no significant damage should take place to retained vegetation and [that] tree cover should flourish in the longer term.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on October 13, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the “principle of the scheme is acceptable from a land use perspective and that the proposed development would contribute to the supply and delivery of housing” and “contribute towards the future growth of the Coalfields”.

It was noted that “in terms of layout, design and amenity, officers are satisfied that the development would sit comfortably within the context of the area, without having an adverse impact on the visual amenity of the street scene or residential amenity of adjacent occupiers”.

The council decision report added: “From a highways perspective the council’s local highway authority are satisfied that the development can operate safely within the context of this location, with an appropriate layout and parking arrangement provided.

“Matters pertaining to land contamination, mining legacy, archaeology and ecology have all been considered and are deemed to be acceptable subject to the recommended conditions.

“In light of the above, the proposal is considered to be acceptable with due regard to relevant national and local planning policy and is recommended for approval subject to the provision of conditions.”

Under the new residential scheme, access and egress into the site will be achieved from the existing access point from North Road “with minor alterations proposed as required”.

Each bungalow is expected to “benefit from a private rear garden” and “individual cycle shed and dedicated bin areas are to be placed in each garden”.

Council planners said that from a “street scene perspective, the site would be largely viewed as an open plan development with good swathes of greenspace and new tree planting proposed throughout”.

Council planning documents confirmed “a total of nine parking bays are to be provided on site […] including two bays per property (inclusive of one EV space per property) and a single visitor parking bay”.

In terms of public rights of way, the council decision report added “there are no recorded or claimed routes across the site, and that previous preliminary site checks when the question of rights has arisen have identified a low likelihood of claims for rights succeeding across the site due to historic layouts construction and use.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00915/FUL

