Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new “subway and bridge structure” to improve connectivity in Sunderland’s Sheepfolds area are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss a council application for a new infrastructure project in the north west part of the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, plans were approved for public realm improvements to improve links between a new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Wear, currently under construction, which will link the former Vaux site to the Sheepfolds area.

A Building Design Northern CGI of how the Sheepfolds venue entertainment space could look. It is one of the facilities which would benefit from the subway and bridge.

This includes the creation of a “10m wide pre-cast subway and bridge structure above the historic cobbled path” once linked to the Wearmouth Colliery quay, with the new bridge promoting active travel and being “suitable for use by pedestrians and cyclists” only.

The plans would essentially join part of Easington Street, via the new footbridge, to a point near the Millennium Way roundabout, while also retaining access to the footpath below via a subway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement submitted to council officials earlier this year confirmed the existing “historic cobbled path”, which provides a direct route down to the banks of the River Wear, would be retained.

Proposed site for new "subway and bridge structure" connecting Easington Street and Millennium Way in Sheepfolds area of Sunderland. Credit: Google Maps

It is also understood that the plans would “create an additional footpath to extend the Keel Line towards the Stadium of Light”, as well as wider accessibility and visual improvements.

This includes the “creation of new, and re-instatement of habitats cleared in order to facilitate the works”, along with “artistic lighting” within the subway structure to help “generate a safe and beautiful space”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, no representations were submitted by members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s conservation officer raised no objections and said the proposals would “facilitate some new views to better appreciate the historic character of the stables and will be integrated with future public improvements along Easington Street from the new footbridge landing passing the stables to the Stadium of Light”.

It was noted that the “overall significance of heritage assets” in the area would be “conserved”, including the historic 19th century cobbled path down to the riverside and the Grade II-listed former North Eastern Railway Stables.

Elsewhere, the council’s public rights of way officer said proposals would “substantially add to the accessibility of the area” but that lighting in the proposed tunnel would need to be “of a robust vandal resistant design to mitigate the risk of it being smashed”.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of next week’s decision-making Planning and Highways Committee, has recommended the development for approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners said the development aimed to “improve the physical, social and environmental infrastructure of the Sheepfolds area” and would “create an attractive plaza and footpath area, and an accessible public space” with a “strong sense of social interaction”.

Previous planning documents submitted with the application confirmed the project is an “enabling element of the wider Sheepfolds regeneration plan” to develop the area into a “mixed-use neighbourhood”.

The plans are expected to deliver a “newly configured Easington Street, creating a continuous landscaped active travel route which will ultimately connect the Stadium of Light to Sunderland city centre across the Wear”.

It was also noted that the development would “improve public safety during large crowd movements accessing and egressing from the Stadium of Light” and would “contribute to the social and economic activity associated with the Stadium of Light and the proposed Stables leisure venue”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee report due to be discussed by councillors next week said plans would have “no unacceptable impacts in relation to highway safety / sustainable travel” and noted conditions were proposed related to bollards and an “appropriate lighting scheme”.

The committee report adds: “[The development] would make improvements to connectivity and pedestrian movement in the Urban Core, contributing to providing a high quality of public realm to create attractive and usable spaces, and a high standard of design to integrate well with the existing urban fabric.

“It would contribute to the wider re-development of the Sheepfolds area, and so overall it would be acceptable in principle”.

The final decision on the planning application rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on July 29, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.