Proposed site for new "subway and bridge structure" connecting Easington Street and Millennium Way in Sheepfolds area of Sunderland. Credit: Google Maps

A decision is due next month

Plans for a new “subway and bridge structure” to improve connectivity at a key city regeneration site have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council is seeking permission from its own planning department for a new infrastructure project in the north west part of the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.

The wider area is a key site in the council’s Riverside Sunderland regeneration plan with a range of projects in progress, from planned leisure development Sheepfolds Stables, to future plans for hundreds of new homes.

Earlier this year, plans were approved for public realm improvements to improve links between a new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Wear, currently under construction, which will link the former Vaux site to the Sheepfolds area.

A new planning application from the council aims to “complete the link between the high-level bridge landing point at the southern end of the north-south leg of Easington Street, to the Stadium of Light to the north”.

This includes the creation of a “10m wide pre-cast subway and bridge structure above the historic cobbled path”, with the bridge promoting active travel and being “suitable for use by pedestrians and cyclists” only.

The plans would essentially join part of Easington Street, via the new footbridge, to a point near the Millennium Way roundabout, while also retaining access to the footpath below via a subway.

A planning statement submitted to council officials confirms the existing “historic cobbled path”, which provides a direct route down to the banks of the River Wear, would be retained.

It is also understood that the plans would “create an additional footpath to extend the Keel Line towards the Stadium of Light”, as well as wider accessibility and visual improvements.

This includes the “creation of new, and re-instatement of habitats cleared in order to facilitate the works”, along with “artistic lighting” within the subway structure to help “generate a safe and beautiful space”.

Planning documents confirm the project site layout aims to “provide a continuation of the streetscape above, along the desire lines for visitors to the stadium, and [to] improve the experience when passing beneath”.

The project also aims to “contribute to an improved public realm and access route between the key nodes of the Stadium of Light and Sunderland city centre whilst retaining and improving the existing access route to and from the riverside on the northern bank of the Wear”.

This includes a “newly configured Easington Street, creating a continuous landscaped active travel route which will ultimately connect the Stadium of Light to Sunderland city centre across the Wear”.

Those behind the scheme state the proposed development would also “improve public safety during large crowd movements accessing and egressing from the Stadium of Light by enabling crowds to split between the existing route along Easington Street, and the proposed new bridge”.

The planning statement adds: “The proposed development is considered to be an enabling element of the wider Sheepfolds regeneration plan, as part of the Riverside Sunderland masterplan.

“As such, the completion of this infrastructure project will contribute tothe social and economic activity associated with the Stadium of Light and the proposed Stables leisure venue, as well as the hotels, leisure, retail, education and other uses proposed in the masterplan for the redevelopment of the wider Sheepfolds site”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 31, 2024.