The much-anticipated venue is due to open this summer.

A cornerstone development in the regeneration of Sheepfolds is aiming to attract 150,000 visitors in its first year of business.

Sheepfolds Stables will be a multipurpose venue. Artist's impression of how it will look.

Sheepfolds Stables is one of the most-anticipated new venues as part of the wider Riverside Sunderland development and is due to open this summer as a multi-purpose food and leisure site.

As well as food and drink businesses, it’s aimed at being a quirky venue, with dedicated events space, for wedding and birthday parties, corporate functions, business meetings and more.

In the latest boost to the business, Sheepfolds Stables has appointed Nigel Wood and Cat Sanderson as General Manager of Operations and Weddings, Events and Hires Manager, respectively, as part of 100 jobs it’s creating directly and within the supply chain.

Nigel Wood and Cat Sanderson are the two newest appointments at Sheepfolds Stables

Nigel brings more than 20 years’ experience working in events and hospitality management including high-volume branded sites, independent bars, restaurants, gastro pubs and nightclubs.

His expertise spans both front and back-of-house, as well as time served as owner/operator of a local micropub. As General Manager of Operations, Nigel will now be responsible for overseeing all service offering within the Stables development, working closely with individual tenants to ensure the highest standards of food, drink, hospitality and customer service are available to guests.

It means he’ll be working alongside the tenants who are gearing up to open at the converted stable block, which includes I Scream for Pizza, Caribbean restaurant The Calabash Tree, Southpaw Dance Company, Asian-inspired restaurant Ember and Italian restaurant Vito's Osteria amongst others.

Work is nearing completion at the £3m venue

Meanwhile, Wedding, Events and Hires Manager, Cat Sanderson, will head up a team that will welcome an anticipated 150,000 plus guests to the site within the first year of opening.

Cat brings much expertise having previously set up and ran her own wedding and events company. She will now work closely - and directly - with customers and suppliers to plan, manage and deliver specialist events utilising the site’s function suites and social spaces, one of which boasts views over the River Wear.

The Stables, built in 1883 and once used to house working horses from the old North East Railway Co, is being redeveloped by architecture and engineering practice, Building Design Northern (BDN), whose headquarters are at the nearby former Simpson Street School.

BDN Managing Director, Richard Marsden, said: “The opening of Sheepfolds Stables is imminent and highly anticipated, so we are delighted to have appointed Nigel and Cat who between them will deliver the highest standards of hospitality and events management.

“This is a prime leisure destination that has seen major investment over the last 18 or so months, attracting many high-profile operators who each bring something unique to the venue. The expertise that Nigel and Cat both bring supports this even further.”

The changing face of Sheepfolds

Sheepfolds Stables is one of many new developments on the old industrial estate

Footfall at Sheepfolds is set to be boosted when the new pedestrian bridge is built, which will end a stone’s throw from the stables, linking it to the major developments at the heart of the wider £500m Riverside Masterplan which is changing the face of the city. It's due to open in 2025.

The wider Sheepfolds site is also undergoing major changes with work ongoing at a new Housing, Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA) on the corner of Hay Street. The world-class training centre will educate and upskill local people with the technical skills to build, retrofit and create innovative factory-built new homes. It's already taking shape and is due to open in summer 2025.

In the meantime, a new Esports Arena is set to open this year at the old Audi showroom at Sheepfolds, providing a base from which to host and stream Esports competitions. Sunderland is set to lead on the UK Esports gaming evolution. With an annual turnover of $200bn, the gaming industry generates more money than the movie, music and TV industries combined.