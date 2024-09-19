Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for heritage improvements to a prominent listed building on Wearside have been given the green light by council planning chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Grade II-listed Hill House at 28 Humbledon Park.

The building sits on the junction of Durham Road and Seaforth Road in the city’s Barnes ward and was first listed back in the late 1970s, according to Historic England.

Grade II-listed Hill House, Durham Road, Sunderland. Credit LDRS

Proposed works included replacing three ground floor windows and one first floor window to the northern elevation, as well as “upgrading” three first floor sash windows.

Retrospective planning permission was also sought for an en-suite to a first floor bedroom at the property.

During the planning application process, amended designs and additional plans were submitted which aimed to show the “form and profile” of the new windows to the roadside elevation more clearly.

Sunderland City Council’s senior conservation officer said the amended window plans were “likely to be a positive change to the appearance of the building”.

After considering the planning application for the works and a bid for listed building consent, the city council’s planning department approved both at the end of August, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the scheme “proposes to carry out works to the interior and exterior of the building; making good and replacing the existing windows with new windows”.

It was noted that the “retrospective en-suite would not involve the Grade II-listed original structure being interfered with in any way” and that the wider scheme was acceptable in heritage terms.

According to a heritage statement submitted with the planning application earlier this year, the building dates back to the Georgian period and the house was the “last element of a former dairy farm which operated until the 1930s”.

The heritage statement added the building was also extensively damaged during a Second World War air raid and today stands as a “significant asset to the heritage of the city”.

Those behind the planning application said replacement windows aimed to provide a “more traditional style of windows sympathetic to the heritage of the property”, as well as “higher performance on energy and noise insulation”.

The heritage statement added: “It is considered that the proposed works to the property would enhance and preserve the special qualities of the Grade II-listing by upgrading and repairing the described elements and to prevent any further deterioration of the fabric of the building”.

Under planning conditions, works must take place within three years.

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00815/FUL