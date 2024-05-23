Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s one of Sunderland’s historical gems, which was badly damaged during WWII

Plans for heritage improvements to a prominent listed building on Wearside have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Grade II-listed Hill House at Humbledon Park.

The building sits on the junction of Durham Road and Seaforth Road in the city’s Barnes ward and was first listed back in the late 1970s, according to Historic England.

Grade II-listed Hill House, Durham Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

New plans aim to replace windows on the northern elevation adjacent to Durham Road, which is one of the main routes into Sunderland.

Proposed works include replacing three ground floor windows and one first floor window to the northern elevation, as well as “upgrading” three first floor sash windows.

Retrospective planning permission is also being sought for an ensuite to a first floor bedroom at the property.

According to a heritage statement submitted with the planning application, the building dates back to the Georgian period and the house was the “last element of a former dairy farm which operated until the 1930s”.

The heritage statement adds the building was also extensively damaged during a Second World War air raid and today stands as a “significant asset to the heritage of the city”.

Those behind the planning application say the replacement windows aim to provide a “more traditional style of windows sympathetic to the heritage of the property”.

It was also noted that four windows set for replacement are “of late twentieth century construction with top opening sections and applied glazing bars” and are “in no way sympathetic to the heritage of the property”.

The heritage statement notes: “The proposal is to replace these windows with timber, double glazed units which reflects the early Georgian period when the house was first constructed.

“Previously in 2016/2017 listed building consent was granted for two other windows in the house and the proposal is to adopt the same design and construction with this proposal”.

Plans for new windows also aim to “achieve higher performance on energy and noise insulation”.

Elsewhere, applicants said the retrospective application for an en-suite did not “interfere” with the building’s original structure in any way.

The heritage statement adds: “In conclusion, it is considered that the proposed works to the property would enhance and preserve the special qualities of the Grade II-listing by upgrading and repairing the described elements and to prevent any further deterioration of the fabric of the building”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 2, 2024.