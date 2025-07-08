More than 15,000 penalty charge notices have been issued to motorists following the introduction of a new 'bus gate' in Sunderland city centre.

Sunderland City Council introduced enforcement camera technology at a new 'bus only' section of Holmeside which went live on April 1, 2024, following a two-week grace period.

Buses have been given priority along Holmeside through to Vine Place, which it adjoins, with a new clockwise gyratory turning general traffic from Holmeside onto Maritime Street and through to Brougham Street via a new road link built over the site of the former Peacocks store.

Footage collected from automatic number plate recognition cameras is reviewed to determine whether a 'contravention' has occurred and drivers may face a £70 PCN, which can be discounted to £35 if paid within 21 days, or alternatively, challenged via an appeal process.

During the two-week grace period from Monday, March 18, 2024, the council issued warning notices instead of PCNs and around 2,230 warnings were given out.

New council data provided to the Local Democracy Reporting Service covers the number of PCNs issued over the first 14 months of the Holmeside bus gate.

Council figures confirm that around 15,159 penalty charge notices were issued to motorists at the site between April 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025.

The total income the council received from PCNs over this period was around £380,820, although this was a snapshot figure and is subject to increase.

The council states the Holmeside bus gate has improved compliance with new traffic arrangements in the area, making it safer for pedestrians, and that there has been a decrease in the number of PCNs issued (around 45 per cent) when comparing data from November, 2024, and data up to the end of June, 2025.

In addition, the council confirmed it had received around 1,635 appeals at 'notice to owner stage' over the first 14 months of the Holmeside bus gate and had rejected around 469 appeals.

Due to ongoing appeal cases, the council said it was unable to provide details of the total of upheld appeal cases at this time.

The bus gate at Holmeside is linked to a wider gyratory scheme and gives priority to buses travelling along Holmeside through to Vine Place, with access restrictions covering the section of Holmeside adjacent to TK Maxx up to the Hays Travel building at Vine Place.

The bus gate has signage warning traffic enforcement cameras are in use and indicates that only buses, cycles and taxis are permitted to use the one-way route, while the other end of the bus gate area has 'no entry' signs.

A statement from Sunderland City Council last year (2024) stressed income from the bus gate penalty charge notices can only be used for works on "highways, public transport and environmental projects".

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for environment, transport and net zero, speaking this month, confirmed the local authority reinvests income from bus gate PCNs in the same way.

The Labour councillor also outlined the benefits of bus gates, including increased public safety and reduced carbon emissions.

"The bus gate cameras at Holmeside were introduced to improve road safety, bus journey times, and overall compliance with traffic regulations—helping to make the area safer for pedestrians," Cllr Leonard said.

"Encouraging more people to use buses, which are a more sustainable mode of transport, also helps reduce carbon emissions by improving punctuality and reliability, making them a more attractive option for residents and visitors.

"Councils across the country have been adopting enforcement powers to issue penalty charge notices (PCNs) to vehicles that break traffic restrictions, such as driving through bus gates or in bus lanes.

"The £70 PCN can be reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days.

"If anyone receives a notice that they disagree with they can follow the appeals procedure which is detailed on the notice the registered keeper receives in the post.

"Income generated by traffic enforcement PCNs from cameras can only be used for further works on highways, public transport and environmental projects."

For more information on the Holmeside bus gate and rules and regulations, visit Sunderland City Council's website.