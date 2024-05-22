Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final ruling must come from the Secretary of State

Plans to demolish a fire-damaged former pub to make way for housing have taken a major step forward, following a decision by councillors.

Members of South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee, at a meeting this week (May 20), narrowly approved plans for the former Whitburn Lodge site.

Since closing its doors in 2012, the derelict pub site off Mill Lane has been the target of break-ins and deliberate fires, including a blaze on New Year’s Day 2023 which destroyed large sections of the roof and caused extensive damage inside.

Whitburn Lodge site, South Tyneside (March, 2024)

Although a majority of councillors approved housing plans this week, the application still needs to be referred to the government Secretary of State for a final decision because the site sits within the Green Belt.

The planning application has sparked several public objections since being announced, ranging from concerns about sewerage capacity to increased traffic, along with a petition calling for the site to be demolished.

At the same time, concerns have been raised about the loss of the former pub building, which comprises the remains of Hope House dating from the 18th century, as well as concerns about impacts on the Green Belt.

Whitburn Lodge site (March, 2024)

The housing plans have seen several setbacks since first being listed for decision at the Planning Committee, from a deferral in February, 2024, because of an “administrative issue”, to a second deferral in March, 2024, following councillors’ concerns about sewage and water pollution.

Concerns raised at the March meeting by objectors and councillors included the impact of new housing on the sewerage network, and its ability to take more flows.

Council planning officers at the time maintained there had been in-house analysis around drainage issues, but later confirmed they had not received “statistical evidence” from Northumbrian Water around capacity in the sewerage system.

In agreeing to defer the plans in March, 2024, councillors said they did not have sufficient information in respect of foul drainage capacity and water pollution to make a decision and asked planning officers to seek more information.

The planning application returned to the Planning Committee on May 20, 2024, where arguments for and against the plans were put forward again.

This included representations from objectors Steve Lavelle, of Whitburn Neighbourhood Forum and campaigner Bob Latimer, who has campaigned for decades over issues around sewage discharges into the sea off the South Tyneside and Sunderland coast.

Objectors questioned the data Northumbrian Water provided to the council and challenged arguments that the development would improve drainage on site, as well as questioning whether there was sufficient capacity in the wider sewerage system.

Mr Latimer also requested that the referral to the government should be on sewerage issues, not issues around the Green Belt.

Elsewhere, other objectors raised different issues ranging from the level of affordable homes offered and impacts on local infrastructure, to the loss of the Whitburn Lodge building, with one speaker claiming the site had been “left to rot”.

The same objector said the development, if approved, would see a part of the village’s heritage lost and replaced by “expensive faceless boxes”.

Representatives from both the landowner and house-builder attended the planning hearing at South Shields Town Hall and spoke in support of the plans, stating the housing would provide environmental, economic and social benefits.

It was noted that developers hoped to start work this year, subject to planning permission being granted, and that the development would remove an “unsightly building” while providing surface water drainage improvements, compared to the current situation.

Applicants also said that the Planning Committee should not be a forum to resolve the ongoing dispute between campaigners and Northumbrian Water, and that there was already local demand for the new housing.

It was also claimed that there was available capacity in the sewerage system to cope with the 32-home development at Whitburn, with planning officers citing information provided by Northumbrian Water.

Council planners maintained that there was no evidence that the development would “significantly worsen” pollution on local beaches.

After receiving information from Northumbrian Water after the last Planning Committee in March,2024, South Tyneside Council’s planning department continued to recommend the housing plans for approval.

It was argued the plans would “secure the redevelopment of a site in a poor and deteriorating condition” and would contribute to local authority housing targets, as well as delivering eight affordable housing units on-site.

In relation to flood risk and drainage, the council report added the proposals would be acceptable, subject to conditions.

Council planners also said the development met the “very special circumstances” needed to justify development in the Green Belt, including the “poor condition” of the site and the development helping the council to address housing delivery targets.

During debate on Monday, some Planning Committee members raised concerns around sewerage data and the existing regulations around the testing of bathing waters.

Councillor Paul Dean said he had concerns about data provided by Northumbrian Water, as well as concerns about the current condition of the site and the need to “make it safe”.

Councillor Shirley Ford added she was “still not persuaded about the principle of the [housing] development in Green Belt”, and the justifications put forward by planning officers, and said the site’s character would be “completely changed”.

After around two hours of speeches, questions and debate, the plans were put to the vote which saw the Planning Committee tied with six votes in favour and six votes against.

However, the planning application was pushed over the line by Planning Committee chair councillor Stephen Dean, who used his casting vote to tip the balance to seven votes in favour and six against.

Councillors agreed they were “minded to” approve the plans, and the application will now be referred to the Secretary of State for a final decision.

Councillors were told the government referral was required because of “the amount of floorspace proposed in the Green Belt”.

Any planning approval would also be subject to the completion of a legal agreement which allows councils to secure financial contributions from developers to help mitigate the impact of developments.

Around £29,400 is sought to help deliver ‘off-site biodiversity net gain’, as well as £12,896 to mitigate “recreational pressure and impacts” on protected nature sites.