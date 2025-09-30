A shop’s bid to extend its opening hours has been rejected by city councillors following concerns about noise impacts on neighbours.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, voted to block an application linked to the Go Local Extra convenience store, off Station Road, in the Hetton area.

The business previously faced planning difficulties when attempting to open a small supermarket at the ex-car showroom site after facing public opposition and concerns over parking, highway safety, antisocial behaviour and more.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee blocked plans for the change of use of the former car sales showroom | LDRS

A majority of councillors at the time voted to refuse the planning application on parking grounds, particularly around the level of vehicle parking proposed, and associated highway safety issues.

After the applicant lodged an appeal, the council’s refusal decision was overturned by a planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State, and the appeal was allowed in January, 2025.

However, one of the conditions linked to the appeal decision included the retail convenience store / supermarket use being permitted between the hours of 8am and 9pm, Monday to Sunday.

A planning application submitted to council officials said “changing the times of operation ending 9pm to 11pm [would] bring this in line with other similar operators in the area”.

It was also noted that “further hours of operation” would “have very limited impact on the amenity of the area than current given the use is a small supermarket.”

The application was presented for formal decision at a meeting of the council’s Planning and Highways Committee on Monday (September 29, 2025) at City Hall.

It was noted that the “proposed store closing time of 11pm would result in harm to the living conditions of nearby residential properties, caused by noise and disturbance generated by the operation of the store extending into the late evening, when residents can reasonably expect peace and quiet.”

The council’s environmental health officer did not support the proposed change in opening hours and it was noted that concerns about “the impact of the proposed closing time on local amenity” were also expressed in a public objection and a representation from Hetton Town Council.

Council planners said the national planning inspector’s decision letter stated that the existing opening hours condition was “necessary to safeguard the living conditions of nearby occupiers”.

The council added that a “closing time of 9pm represents a reasonable balance between allowing the store to trade into the evening and maintaining acceptable levels of amenity to neighbouring residential properties.”

During discussion on the application this week, there were some questions from the Planning and Highways Committee about the application and council’s refusal recommendation.

Councillor Andrew Wood, who later voted against the recommendation to refuse, said the council’s stance seemed to be “stopping a business from working.”

Council planners, responding, said the refusal recommendation was based on “technical assessments”, consideration of the proximity of the shop to nearby residents, and associated impacts from later opening hours.

It was noted that the application had been to appeal and a national planning inspector had placed the condition of a 9pm closing time on the shop.

A member of the public also spoke in support of the shop opening until 11pm, describing it as a “necessity for the local people in the area”, and noting other similar shops in the area were allowed to open late.

The speaker in support, who said he represented a local football team playing out of Hetton Social Club, noted the Go Local Extra shop provides a wide range of products compared to other local shops.

Councillor Iain Scott praised the member of the public for speaking on behalf of their community but said he was “surprised” the applicant had applied to extend opening hours following the ruling of a planning inspector.

“I believe that the report put before this committee this evening provides no further material consideration that would prompt the local planning authority to reach an alternative recommendation, as set out previously by this committee and by the Planning Inspectorate where policies […] were already considered in these decisions,” he said.

“Unfortunately, it’s not for this committee to amend these existing conditions simply to allow a business to open for longer at the prolonged expense of local residents as outlined by the decision previously, which is exactly the reason why condition five was imposed in the first place.

“Whilst it’s unfortunate that a local business is closing two hours earlier than its competitors, it’s for good reason and those in neighbouring properties.”

Cllr Scott added that the reference to competing businesses was not an issue for the committee to consider and that the matter was linked to “planning and highways conditions and reasons.”

After being put to the vote, the plans were refused by a majority of councillors present with three votes in favour of refusal, one against, and one abstention.

The council committee report presented to the Planning and Highways Committee said the proposal to close at 11pm “gives rise to significant concerns in respect of the impact of the extended opening hours on the living conditions of neighbouring residential properties”.

The report adds: “The applicant’s agent has highlighted that other businesses in the locality are permitted to open beyond 9pm, including the neighbouring social club.

“It is not disputed that other businesses may benefit from longer operating hours, although many of these appear to be longstanding arrangements and have not been subject to any recent planning controls.

“Nevertheless, members [councillors] are reminded that the current application must be considered on its own merits, having regard to the specific details of the case and the characteristics of the application site’s surroundings, and for the reasons explained […] it is concluded that the proposed closing time would cause harm to the amenity of neighbouring residents.

“It is also recognised that extending the operating hours could benefit the business in terms of allowing an increase in trade and so make a minor positive contribution to the local economy and the facilities on offer within the boundary of Hetton town centre, in line with the objectives of [planning policies].

“This minor benefit is not, however, considered to outweigh the negative impact of the proposal in terms of harm to the living conditions of neighbouring properties caused by noise and disturbance associated with the store opening into the late evening.”

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01591/VAR

