A controversial shop’s bid to extend its opening hours is due to be decided by city councillors at a crunch meeting next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss and vote on plans for the Go Local Extra convenience store, off Station Road, in the Hetton area.

The business previously faced planning difficulties when attempting to open a small supermarket at the ex-car showroom site after facing public opposition and concerns over parking, highway safety, antisocial behaviour and more.

Former car showroom site off Station Road, Hetton | Google/LDRS

A majority of councillors at the time voted to refuse the planning application on parking grounds, particularly around the level of vehicle parking proposed, and associated highway safety issues.

After the applicant lodged an appeal, the council’s refusal decision was overturned by a planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State, and the appeal was allowed in January, 2025.

One of the conditions linked to the appeal decision included the retail convenience store / supermarket use being permitted between the hours of 8am and 9pm, Monday to Sunday.

A planning application submitted to council officials said “changing the times of operation ending 9pm to 11pm [would] bring this in line with other similar operators in the area”.

It was also noted that “no reasons were given within this condition (no5) as to why this condition was applied either regarding amenity, noise or otherwise, nor any evidence as to why it was needed” and that “further hours of operation” would “have very limited impact on the amenity of the area than current given the use is a small supermarket.”

A decision on the planning bid is expected at next week’s Planning and Highways Committee and concerns have been raised about the proposed store closing time.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of the decision-making meeting, has deemed the proposal “unacceptable” and recommended it for refusal.

It was noted that the “proposed store closing time of 11pm would result in harm to the living conditions of nearby residential properties, caused by noise and disturbance generated by the operation of the store extending into the late evening, when residents can reasonably expect peace and quiet.”

The council’s environmental health officer did not support the proposed change in opening hours and it was noted that concerns about “the impact of the proposed closing time on local amenity” were also expressed in a public objection and a representation from Hetton Town Council.

The representation from the town council, summarised in the committee report, included concerns about “increased late-night traffic and noise pollution, light pollution affecting neighbouring properties and the proposal being contrary to the condition set in the planning inspector’s appeal decision.”

Council planners said the national planning inspector’s decision letter stated that the existing opening hours condition was “necessary to safeguard the living conditions of nearby occupiers”.

The council added that a “closing time of 9pm represents a reasonable balance between allowing the store to trade into the evening and maintaining acceptable levels of amenity to neighbouring residential properties”.

The council committee report adds: “The proposal [to close at 11pm] gives rise to significant concerns in respect of the impact of the extended opening hours on the living conditions of neighbouring residential properties.

“The applicant’s agent has highlighted that other businesses in the locality are permitted to open beyond 9pm, including the neighbouring social club.

“It is not disputed that other businesses may benefit from longer operating hours, although many of these appear to be longstanding arrangements and have not been subject to any recent planning controls.

“Nevertheless, members [councillors] are reminded that the current application must be considered on its own merits, having regard to the specific details of the case and the characteristics of the application site’ssurroundings, and for the reasons explained […] it is concluded that the proposed closing time would cause harm to the amenity of neighbouring residents.

“It is also recognised that extending the operating hours could benefit the business in terms of allowing an increase in trade and so make a minor positive contribution to the local economy and the facilities on offer within the boundary of Hetton town centre, in line with the objectives of [planning policies].

“This minor benefit is not, however, considered to outweigh the negative impact of the proposal in terms of harm to the living conditions of neighbouring properties caused by noise and disturbance associated with the store opening into the late evening.”

Councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee will vote on the application at a meeting on Monday, September 29, at City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm and is open to the public.For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01591/VAR

