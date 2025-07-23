A controversial shop development which was refused by Sunderland councillors then allowed at appeal by a national planning inspector, has applied to extend its opening hours.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Go Local Extra convenience store, off Station Road, in the Hetton area.

The business previously faced planning difficulties when attempting to open a small supermarket at the ex-car showroom site after facing public opposition and concerns over parking, highway safety, antisocial behaviour and more.

Former car showroom site off Station Road, Hetton | Google/LDRS

A majority of councillors at the time voted to refuse the planning application on parking grounds, particularly around the level of vehicle parking proposed.

After the applicant lodged an appeal, the council’s refusal decision was overturned by a planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State, and the appeal was allowed in January, 2025.

One of the conditions linked to the appeal decision included the retail convenience store / supermarket use being permitted between the hours of 8am and 9pm, Monday to Sunday.

A new planning application submitted to council officials is now seeking permission to “vary” this planning condition to add a potential extra two hours of trading per day, allowing the shop to open until 11pm.

If approved by Sunderland City Council’s planning department, the site would be able to open from 8am-11pm, Monday to Sunday.

A planning application submitted to council officials sets out the reasons for the proposed extended operating hours.

This includes “changing the times of operation ending 9pm to 11pm to bring this in line with other similar operators in the area”.

The planning application adds: “No reasons were given within this condition (no5) as to why this condition was applied either regarding amenity, noise or otherwise, nor any evidence as to why it was needed.

“Two further hours of operation would be similar to adjacent uses such as the social club and would have very limited impact on the amenity of the area than current given the use is a small supermarket.

“Within the allowed appeal the inspector did not conclude that there were likely issues with the site in relation to amenity and placed no specific restrictions themselves on time limits aside from the use of the site as ‘retail’.”

A decision on the opening hours variation will be made following a council consultation exercise, and a decision is expected later this year.

For more information on the application, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01591/VAR