Green light for expansion and improvement works at Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre

Fresh plans for improved and expanded facilities at a Sunderland community centre have been given the stamp of approval by city development chiefs.
By Chris Binding
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre, off Tatham Street, in the Hendon area.

Last year, plans were submitted to expand and upgrade the centre, including single-storey extensions, the creation of a first floor mezzanine for office space and internal changes.

Although the redevelopment plans were approved by the city council in April, 2022, it is understood that the plans did not go ahead due to budgets involved.

Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre. Picture: Google MapsSunderland Bangladesh International Centre. Picture: Google Maps
Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre. Picture: Google Maps
Instead a new application was submitted to the council proposing a revised scheme but with the same aim of improving the centre’s facilities to “meet the increased needs of its growing users”.

The overall aim of the scheme, described as a “revitalisation and extension project”, included providing a mezzanine level, larger central function room and improved meeting/ office spaces.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 11, 2023.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal involved the “improvement of the existing facility” and was supported by planning policies.

This included a policy in the council’s local plan which states planning decisions should “enhance community facilities by, amongst other measures, supporting development of new and extended facilities”.

It was also noted that the plans would not cause any “unacceptable harm to visual amenity or the amenity of neighbouring properties, trees or highway safety”.

The planning decision report added: “Given the building’s location and distance from nearby properties, it would not be considered that the extension, external alterations, or new fencing, would negatively impact the surrounding businesses or residential dwellings with regard to overshadowing or appearing overbearing.

“In terms of the increased capacity of the centre, the floor area to be created is not excessive and given the current comings and goings that would be associated with the site, it is not considered that this increased floor area would lead to an increase in disturbance in relation to the neighbouring properties”.

A design and access statement previously submitted to council officials said the original building extension works proposed were on a “larger scale” but did not “align with the client’s budget”.

Those behind the community centre plans said the second application represented “the best interests of the community”.

The design and access statement added: “The planned upgrades will ensure the centre can effectively accommodate the types of training and events needed to serve a growing community’s needs within an inclusive and familiar public space.

“More space for activities would ensure the practical use of the building for years to come by making it more flexible and accommodating for more persons and equipment.

“The outcome of developing the space should safeguard the building’s future, increase social cohesion within the area and guarantee users a safe space for health, wellbeing and learning”.

Under planning conditions, the works must be brought forward within three years.

