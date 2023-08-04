Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre, off Tatham Street, in the Hendon area.

Although the redevelopment plans were approved by the city council in April, 2022, it is understood that the plans did not go ahead due to budgets involved.

Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre. Picture: Google Maps

Instead a new application has been submitted to the council proposing a revised scheme but with the same aim of improving facilities for centre users.

External works include a single-storey extension to the building’s front elevation, additional and enlarged window openings and new signage, as well as exterior lighting and flag posts.

In addition internal alterations are proposed including an additional mezzanine floor with stairs and a lift.

The overall aim of the scheme, described as a “revitalisation and extension project”, is to provide a mezzanine level, larger central function room and improved meeting/ office spaces.

This aims to allow the building to “meet the increased needs of its growingusers”.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials said the original building extension works proposed were on a “larger scale” but did not “align with the client’s budget”.

The design and access statement adds: “This approved proposal did not demonstrate value to the trustees and community users.

“It is therefore necessary to submit this second application, which represents the best interests of the community.

“These were established by a community involvement meeting whereby it was agreed that a reduced scope of works would enable a larger proportion of the budget to be spent on much needed refurbishment of the existing façade as well as new and improved fixtures, furniture and equipment.

“To deliver an economically viable way to fulfil the initial design concepts a second design proposal was draughted”.

Those behind the scheme said the plans would improve the “aesthetic frontage of the building and make it more welcoming to [the] community”.

It was also argued that the extension would allow the community centre to “claim back valuable internal space”.

This includes an improved office suite/ meeting room to “facilitate flexible learning activities” and a larger assembly room.

The design and access statement adds: “The planned upgrades will ensure the centre can effectively accommodate the types of training and events needed to serve a growing community’s needs within an inclusive and familiar public space.

“More space for activities would ensure the practical use of the building for years to come by making it more flexible and accommodating for more persons and equipment.

“The outcome of developing the space should safeguard the building’s future, increase social cohesion within the area and guarantee users a safe space for health, wellbeing and learning”.

A decision on the new planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website suggests a decision is expected by September 12, 2023.