Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre seeking permission for revamp and expansion plans

Plans to expand and upgrade the Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre, in Tatham Street, have been submitted to Sunderland City Council.

This includes a single storey extension at the front and back of the existing property and the creation of a first floor mezzanine for office space.

According to documents included in the application, work includes the “renovation and extension to the existing building to create a larger assembly room and [to] expand the provision of training areas and office space”.

According to the planning application, the proposals also aim to increase the number of full-time and part-time employees at the centre.

Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre was purpose-built to meet the needs of the local community and is open to all.

According to the centre’s website, the facility offers room hire and a range of advocacy, education and training and advice.

A statement on the website reads: “The aim of the Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre is to provide a safe, secure, well managed, attractive and convenient meeting place for the BAME and the wider local community in Sunderland to meet and engage in our activities and services.”

It adds that the centre is a “community anchor bringing diverse communities together to enable, empower and inspire to have a voice, bringing social changes to our communities and cities.”

A decision on plans for the centre is expected to be made by the end of April.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/00018/FUL

