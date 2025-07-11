Plans for a new house in multiple occupation (HMO) in a Sunderland neighbourhood have been refused at appeal by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

The ruling is linked to 6 Beechwood Street in the city’s Millfield ward, where plans had previously been submitted to convert the ‘dwelling house’ into a seven-bedroom HMO.

HMOs are a property type where multiple households live in the same site in individual bedrooms with access to communal facilities, such as a kitchen and/or living space.

Proposed floor plans for 6 Beechwood Street included a large living area and a kitchen/dining area, one bedroom and a cycle and refuse storage area on the ground floor.

In addition, four bedrooms were proposed on the first floor, as well as another two bedrooms on the second floor, with all bedrooms benefiting from ensuite facilities.

During a council consultation on the HMO plan, four public objections were submitted, including from some neighbours and the chair of Thornholme Residents’ Association, with concerns raised over the plans exacerbating existing local parking issues.

Sunderland City Council planning officers raised no objections on highway safety grounds and said the proposal would “not have a negative impact with regard to car parking provision” and “would raise no pedestrian safety concern”.

While council planners said there was an “acknowledged role for HMO accommodation within the city [around] providing affordable and flexible accommodation”, it was argued that “increased numbers of multiple occupancy properties can have the potential to create harmful impacts”.

This included “a reduction in social cohesion and tenure imbalance with a shift from permanent family homes to more transient accommodation as well as increased noise and disturbance, resulting from an increase in the transient population of areas”.

Although council planners acknowledged the Beechwood Street property could house a large family, they said more than a dozen people could be living in the HMO, with increased comings and goings having a “negative impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents.”

Following Sunderland City Council’s refusal ruling, the applicant lodged an appeal and a planning inspector was appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the matter.

In a decision report published in June, 2025, it was confirmed that the planning inspector had upheld the council’s original refusal decision and dismissed the appeal.

The planning inspector, in an appeal decision report, referenced representations from the appellant about the property’s “varied history, including previous use as bedsits and an historic permission for conversion to flats”.

The appellant also maintained that “HMOs form a significant part of Sunderland’s housing mix and contribute to housing choice” and that the proposed development would “fill a shortfall created by recent approved applications to convert HMOs to flats”.

However, the planning inspector said the proposal conflicted with Sunderland City Council’s HMO SPD (supplementary planning document) which “carried significant weight”, and added the new HMO would “lead to an over-concentration of HMOs in the area”.

Elsewhere, the planning inspector referenced previous parking concerns and noted that “both main parties [the council and appellant] appear to concur that the proposal would not be harmful in terms of parking or highway safety”.

It was noted that “even if the property were not occupied to its full capacity, the likely comings and goings of multiple unrelated individuals, often at different times, would result in a level of activity that exceeds what would normally be expected of a single household”.

The appeal decision report added: “In a mid-terraced property with shared boundaries, such activity would be particularly noticeable and would be further exacerbated by the already high concentration of HMOs in the area.

“Whilst the appellant’s suggestion of a management plan is acknowledged, the limited detail provided does not give sufficient reassurance that such a plan would adequately mitigate the impacts of the proposed use in this location.

“For these reasons, I therefore conclude that the proposal would result in harm to the living conditions of nearby occupiers through increased noise and disturbance.”

For more information on the planning application, or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01507/FUL