General view of Holmeside, Sunderland (Feb, 2024). Credit: LDRS

Plans for flats near a city centre music venue have been refused for a second time by council development bosses following noise concerns.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has blocked an application for a property at 24 Holmeside in the city’s Millfield ward.

The application is linked to the space above Dr Q’s Food Factory, which sits directly adjacent to the Panda Garden Buffet.

Earlier this year, plans to convert the first floor space into one flat with five bedrooms were rejected by Sunderland City Council’s planning department over noise concerns.

One objection came from former Independent owner Ben Wall, saying noise complaints would put the venue’s “existence in peril”.

A planning application submitted to council officials described the development as “two independent flats” and said “all rooms will have natural light through existing windows”, as well as cycle storage being provided.

However, during a council consultation exercise on the resubmitted plans there were around seven public objections, including from Mr Wall and charity Music Venue Trust, raising concerns about the impact on grassroots music venue and nightclub Independent.

The objection from the Music Venue Trust said Independent is “providing a viable and valuable service which aligns with and contributes to much of the cultural and economic strategy of Sunderland City Council”.

The charity said noise complaints impacting music venues were a UK-wide issue and that the proposed flats plan in Holmeside Sunderland presented an “increased risk that a change of use will lead to noise complaints from incoming residents”.

It was also argued that the “proximity of new residential units to Independent would place the future of the grassroots music venue under sustained risk of permanent closure” and would “impact upon its ongoing viability”.

Other objectors raised similar concerns about residential apartments potentially forcing the venue to relocate, as well as criticism of a submitted noise assessment report.

When considering the previous five-bedroom scheme for the building’s first floor, Sunderland City Council’s planning department said the proposal was “unacceptable in respect of provision of adequate amenity for the future occupiers, particularly with regards to noise nuisance”.

A council decision report published at the time referenced council environmental health concerns about the suitability of the site as a residential dwelling because of “existing noise sources impacting upon potential occupiers of the proposed dwelling”, including noise from live music venue Independent.

The planning application for the new flats plan in September, 2024, noted a “full noise assessment had been carried out and that recommendations had been incorporated on the proposed plans to address the noise concerns from neighbouring premises”.

This included “upgrading the floor to the commercial ground floor use along with party walls and upgrading glazing”, as well as “fixed shut windows” and a “mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery in the loft space”.

After considering the new flats plan, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on November 14, 2024, citing noise concerns.

Council planners summarised objectors’ concerns as the “likelihood of complaints from the prospective residents regarding noise nuisance from the existing music venue and nightclub (Independent) located next door but one, with the risk of restrictive and regulatory action being taken against the existing venue”.

Planning officers, in a decision report, said the flats proposal was “unacceptable in respect of provision of adequate amenity for the future occupiers, particularly with regards to noise nuisance and the absence of any satisfactory and effective mitigation”.

It was argued that it had “not been demonstrated that future occupiers would be afforded an acceptable standard of living in respect of impacts of noise from nearby commercial premises”.

A council decision report added: “The measures required to mitigate potential noise issues involve fixed closed windows and, as set out above, are not supported by the council’s environmental health team and may not even provide the level of mitigation required.

“It cannot, therefore, be satisfactorily demonstrated that occupiers of the flats would be satisfactorily protected from external commercial noise and that an acceptable level of amenity can be achieved.”

The council decision report also noted that adding a “residential use so close to an existing music venue may result in demands for intervention from occupiers of the apartments, to restrict the operations of the music venue”, a situation which national planning rules “seek to avoid”.

For more information on the flats plan or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01919/PCM