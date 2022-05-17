Flats plan for former office building in Hetton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated an application for Stephenson House off Richard Street in the Hetton ward.

This included a change of use from offices to eight ‘residential units’.

The property was previously in a commercial use but according to planning documents, it has been vacant for a number of months.

Stephenson House, Richard Street, Hetton.

A new application for the site aims to determine if “prior approval” is required to change its use to housing.

Submitted floor plans show five flats on the ground floor and three on the first floor, each with one bedroom, toilet facilities and living / kitchen / dining space.

An application form submitted to the council adds that all “habitable rooms” would have access to at least one window.

The application form goes on to say: “There is a public house (Prince of Wales) in close proximity to the dwellinghouses.

“However it is proposed that adequate insulation [and] double glazed windows will mitigate any disturbance from patrons to satisfy the aims of the [National Planning Policy Framework]”.

A decision on the application is expected to be made following a period of council consultation.