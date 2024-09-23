Firm appeals after 'battery energy storage' development refused planning permission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial plans for a ‘battery energy storage system’ development are set to be decided by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

An appeal has been lodged against South Tyneside Council’s recent decision to refuse plans for a facility supporting moves to decarbonise the UK electricity grid.

The plans were submitted for land near the West Boldon Substation, which sits south of the A184 near Boldon Colliery and West Boldon, and included a landscaped compound with up to 360 energy storage cabinets.

Those behind the proposed facility said it aimed to “import and store electrical power during periods of oversupply from renewable generators”, such as wind turbines, and that this power would “otherwise be wasted”.

West Boldon Substation, South Tyneside. Picture: Google Maps

It was noted that the stored power would subsequently be “exported back to the [National] Grid during periods of low renewable generation which, in most cases, offsets the use of gas”.

Applicants were also seeking permission for an operational period of 50 years for the South Tyneside development, after which the site would be decommissioned and restored.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans however, the application sparked more than 30 public objections, as well as objections from some borough councillors and Jarrow’s constituency MP.

Concerns ranged from the site’s proximity to the River Don and a local wildlife site and potential pollution impacts, to fire safety issues and the development’s visual impact on the Green Belt.

The refusal reasons agreed by councillors included the plans representing “inappropriate development” which would be harmful to the Green Belt, as well as the development changing the character of the landscape.

It has been confirmed that the applicant is contesting the council refusal decision and has submitted an appeal to the national Planning Inspectorate.

A planning inspector will now be appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the matter, which could see the council’s refusal decision being upheld or thrown out.

A number of appeal documents have already been published on South Tyneside Council’s public planning portal website.

A ‘statement of case’ on behalf of appellant Whirlwind Energy Storage Limited states the site is in a “relatively discrete and well-screened location, adjacent to an available connection point into the electricity grid”.

Those behind the appeal said the development would “enhance the economic development and sustainability of the local area, while also helping to deliver the further decarbonisation of the UK electricity sector”, as well as delivering biodiversity improvements.

The appellant’s document adds: “The proposed development represents low carbon energy development.

“This statement demonstrates that the proposed development is appropriate for its location and that ‘very special circumstances’ in respect of development in the Green Belt apply as the proposal would significantly contribute to local and national efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gasses, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and tackle the pressing issue of climate change”.

It was noted that “predicted impacts” of the development would be acceptable and could be “adequately controlled” through proposed mitigation measures and planning conditions.

The planning appeal will be considered by a planning inspector and a report will be published once a decision has been made.

For more information on the planning application and appeal, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0486/23/FUL