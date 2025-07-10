Plans to transform a former caretaker’s house into a “print room” at a Sunderland school site have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a building within the grounds of Southmoor Academy off Ryhope Road in the city’s St Michael’s ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southmoor Academy, Ryhope Road, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

A planning application described the site as “unused” and the planning listing noted a “print room” was proposed for the school, with no changes planned to the building or structure.

It was confirmed that plans aimed to change the use of the site from a residential use to a “reprographics office which will have two large printers located on the ground floor”, along with the “upstairs being used for storage”.

Proposed floor plans showed a print room, kitchen and toilet on the building’s ground floor and three rooms for storage above, as well as a bathroom.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on July 9, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners, in a decision report, said the plans would “result in the loss of residential stock” but that the proposed use was acceptable as it would “operate incidental and ancillary to the adjacent school”.

In addition, there were no objections in relation to highway and pedestrian safety or impacts on residential amenity.

The council decision report added: “The proposed change of use is not considered to give rise to impacts which would prejudice local amenity as no external alterations are proposed to the application property (thus preserving visual and residential amenity), and the nature of the proposed use, in operating ancillary to the school, is not considered to introduce unacceptable impacts in relation to residential amenity where, in any case, the nearest residential receptors are located some distance to the east, beyond the intervening Ryhope Road.

“The proposed change of use, therefore, accords with policy BH1 in terms of safeguarding local amenity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southmoor Academy was established more than a decade ago and was rated ‘Good’ overall by Ofsted in its most recent inspection.

The school was recently granted planning permission for air source heat pumps on the site to help heat buildings and provide hot water.

For more information on the print room plan, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00629/FUL