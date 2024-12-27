Decision day set for new 'PlayZone' sports facility in Silksworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for upgraded football and basketball facilities in Silksworth to boost access to sport are due to go before councillors for decision in the new year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will rule on a council application for land at Silksworth Recreation Park in January, 2025.

This includes a bid to upgrade the existing multi use games area (MUGA) with the erection of new fencing and floodlighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is part of the Football Foundation’s PlayZones Programme which aims to “tackle inequalities in physical activity” and to improve access to “high-quality facilities in targeted areas”.

Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) at Silksworth Recreation Park. Credit: Google StreetView

The scheme also aims to benefit and target lower socio-economic groups, women and girls, disabled people and ethnically diverse communities to “provide opportunity and access to safe, inclusive and welcoming facilities”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement submitted to council officials from Sports Labs Ltd, on behalf of the city council as applicant, said the application is “in partnership with Youth Almighty Project”.

Those behind the scheme said upgrades to the MUGA would provide an “exciting and enticing space” for the local community and is “intended to encourage more physical activity, primarily through football but extending to other sports and causal play”.

Applicants added the existing MUGA is “basic and simple in nature” and “tired and unused” and that the proposed upgrades to the site, including new benches, goals, basketball hoops and a sports court with anti-slip paint, would have wider local benefits.

This included “increased opportunities for sport” and “use during evenings and weekends”, as well as providing a “valued training facility improving the team sports experience; used for educational, club and community football training and matches”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement added the proposal would offer “excellent outcomes in line with the principles of the PlayZone scheme – accessibility, inclusivity, sustainability, engagement and usage – and has the power to contribute positively to vital social and health priorities.”

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting on January 6, 2025, have recommended the PlayZone scheme for approval.

The committee report said the proposal would “aid the continued use of Silksworth Recreation Park for recreational purposes and improve the facilities at the park”.

It was also noted that the development would be “acceptable in principle at this location and would have no unacceptable impacts on residential/visual amenity, highway safety, ecology, land contamination or flooding”, subject to conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council committee report added: “Due to the potential to impact upon residential neighbours during evening hours, the council’s environmental health team recommended that the floodlights and their hours of use are limited to 08:00-21:00.

“As the pitch will be unlikely to be utilised should the lights not be in use, this will reduce the likelihood of noise after 21:00.

“With regard to lighting a detailed lighting scheme was submitted confirming the flood lighting type which would be installed at the site.

“The design access statement notes that the lighting has been selected with flat style optics designed to reduce upward waste light and overspill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is stated that there will be no light spill directly impacting on neighbouring dwellings or natural habitat.”

Planning documents confirmed proposed opening hours for the PlayZone aimed to “satisfy the demands of curriculum activities” and to “allow the wider community access to the pitch”.

The design and access statement also referenced letters of support from Silksworth ward councillors, local businesses and a community group praising the proposed upgrades to the park’s MUGA.

It was noted that “efforts have been made to ensure that any negative impacts of the proposed development are minimised as far as practicable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the PlayZone rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, January 6, 2025.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm at City Hall and will be open to the public.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02109/LP3