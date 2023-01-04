Last year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for the Farringdon Community Academy site, off Allendale Road.

This included a bid to demolish several school buildings and develop a replacement teaching block and indoor swimming pool block, with new car parking, landscaping and access arrangements.

Proposals were submitted by the Department for Education (DfE) and form part of its ‘School Rebuilding Programme’, which aims to address the needs of schools in need of major rebuilding or refurbishment.

How the rebuilt Farringdon Community Academy could look.

According to a report due to be presented to councillors next week, the DfE recognised that the majority of teaching accommodation at Farringdon Community Academy is “beyond its useful service life” with funding made available to provide “modern, fit for purpose teaching facilities”.

This includes the addition of a new three-storey main teaching block to the south of the site and a new swimming pool to the north.

Although the existing sports hall, sports facilities building and multi-use games area will be retained as part of the scheme, new proposals are expected to pave the way for additional sports facilities such as dual use pitches/running track and on-site parking.

Plans to rebuild Farringdon Community Academy have been submitted to Sunderland City Council.

Public access to the school site would also be restricted to a newly formed visitors, pedestrian and vehicle entrance off Allendale Road, as well as “reconfigured staff parking” being located off Ashford Road.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee is expected to rule on the plans at City Hall on Monday, January 9.

A planning officer report prepared for decision-makers has deemed the school scheme acceptable and recommended it for approval.

The council report adds: “It is considered that the proposed development is acceptable in land use terms given that the [proposal] will utilise an existing school site which will deliver much improved facilities through the provision of an efficient and effective modern educational establishment.

Plans claim the scheme will demolish the existing school and replace it with a modern “fit for purpose” site.

“In addition, it is considered that the development, through the use of contemporary materials and a high-quality landscaping scheme, will have a positive effect on the visual amenity of the locality, without causing undue detriment to the amenity of nearby residential occupiers.

“Further, the proposal has been informed by sustainable construction practices, building design and green solutions in addition to achieving biodiversity net gain across the site”.

The council planning report also stated plans would be acceptable in relation to highway and pedestrian safety, ecology, flood risk, sustainable drainage and archaeology, subject to conditions.

If approved next week, the rebuilding programme would be a phased development to ensure that the school remains fully operational during the works.

The final say on the planning application rests with members of the Planning and Highways Committee, who will meet on Monday (January 9) in the City Hall council chamber.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

