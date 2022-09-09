Sunderland City Council’s planning department, this month. validated an application for the Farringdon Community Academy site off Allendale Road in the St Chads ward.

This includes the partial demolition of existing school buildings, excluding sports facilities, and the development of a replacement school building, indoor swimming pool block, car parking and hard and soft landscaping.

Proposals have been lodged by the Department for Education (DfE) and form part of its ‘School Rebuilding Programme’ which aims to address the needs of schools in need of major rebuilding or refurbishment.

CGI images of how new buildings at Farringdon Community Academy could look Credit: Ryder Architecture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a planning statement submitted to council officials, BAM Construction Ltd has been selected by the DfE to deliver the new school at Farringdon Community Academy.

Planning documents also confirm the existing school would remain operational until the opening of the new school building.

The planning statement adds: “The application proposals have been progressed alongside a robust consultation process which has involved prior engagement with Sunderland City Council and the wider community through the launch of a consultation website for the development.

“This has resulted in a positive response to the application proposals, with over 80% of respondents supporting the proposed redevelopment.

CGI images of how new buildings at Farringdon Community Academy could look Credit: Ryder Architecture

“The school has been designed to a high standard, making maximum and efficient use of the space available.

“The new school will comprise an appropriately designed three-storey building, making a valuable contribution to Sunderland’s education offer.”

Details of the proposed new build have previously been published on a Farringdon Community Academy consultation website.

The website describes the project as a “state-of-the-art academy” providing a new “welcoming, safe and secure environment for both pupils and the whole community.”

CGI images of how new buildings at Farringdon Community Academy could look Credit: Ryder Architecture.

The statement adds the new three-storey “superblock” would be provided to the south of the school site to replace ageing teaching blocks to the north.

​A decision on the planning application for the school is expected to be made later this year, once a period of council consultation has concluded.