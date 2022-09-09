Plans in to demolish and rebuild Sunderland's Farringdon Community Academy to make way for new 'state-of-the-art' school facilities
Proposals to demolish Sunderland school buildings to make way for modern ‘state-of-the-art’ facilities have been submitted to city development chiefs.
Sunderland City Council’s planning department, this month. validated an application for the Farringdon Community Academy site off Allendale Road in the St Chads ward.
This includes the partial demolition of existing school buildings, excluding sports facilities, and the development of a replacement school building, indoor swimming pool block, car parking and hard and soft landscaping.
Proposals have been lodged by the Department for Education (DfE) and form part of its ‘School Rebuilding Programme’ which aims to address the needs of schools in need of major rebuilding or refurbishment.
According to a planning statement submitted to council officials, BAM Construction Ltd has been selected by the DfE to deliver the new school at Farringdon Community Academy.
Planning documents also confirm the existing school would remain operational until the opening of the new school building.
The planning statement adds: “The application proposals have been progressed alongside a robust consultation process which has involved prior engagement with Sunderland City Council and the wider community through the launch of a consultation website for the development.
“This has resulted in a positive response to the application proposals, with over 80% of respondents supporting the proposed redevelopment.
“The school has been designed to a high standard, making maximum and efficient use of the space available.
“The new school will comprise an appropriately designed three-storey building, making a valuable contribution to Sunderland’s education offer.”
Details of the proposed new build have previously been published on a Farringdon Community Academy consultation website.
The website describes the project as a “state-of-the-art academy” providing a new “welcoming, safe and secure environment for both pupils and the whole community.”
The statement adds the new three-storey “superblock” would be provided to the south of the school site to replace ageing teaching blocks to the north.
A decision on the planning application for the school is expected to be made later this year, once a period of council consultation has concluded.
For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/01958/FU4