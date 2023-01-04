SUNDERLAND BUS STRIKE: GMB members agree 11 per cent pay rise with Stagecoach bosses
Sunderland’s long-running Stagecoach bus strike is over, after the firm reached a deal with drivers.
Staff have walked out repeatedly since the first strike action in October – but now the GMB union says the dispute is at an end after workforce representatives reached a new agreement with bosses.
The union says the deal will see staff receive a double digit pay rise – a result it described as ‘a massive win for workers’.
Deal backed by three quarters of drivers
Three quarters of the company Stagecoach drivers voted today, Wednesday, January 4, to accept a rise of 11 per cent – with a £150 bonus – backdated to December 1.
Almost 200 bus drivers have been taking industrial action since October in the pay dispute.
Plans for action were temporarily suspended in November to allow staff to consider a new offer which firm claimed would have taken drivers up to £13.10 an hou, with an additional 4% backdated payment, as well as an enhanced overtime rate of £14.10 per hour.
‘Stagecoach deserves credit ‘
But the offer was ultimately rejected and the dispute has rumbled on since.
GMB orgainser Laura Maughan said: "After a gruelling couple of months, Sunderland’s bus drivers have won themselves a double digit pay rise – the least they deserve.
“GMB Union would like to thank the people of Sunderland for the support they’ve shown their drivers during this dispute – it means the world to them.
“And Stagecoach deserves credit for eventually realising drivers’ worth and negotiating with them to reach a deal.”
Stagecoach North East said it was pleased to confirm an agreement had been reached and there would be no further strike action by GMB members in Sunderland.
Steve Walker, Managing Director for Stagecoach North East, said: “We’re pleased to have reached a positive agreement with GMB on a pay deal that has now been fully accepted by their members.
“We’re very proud of our team, who do a great job in delivering vital transport connections for our communities.
"Today’s agreement means that we can now focus on the future ahead and making sure we deliver the best possible service for our passengers in Sunderland.“