Plans to demolish and replace a Sunderland secondary school are due to go before city councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss major plans for the future of St Aidan’s Catholic Academy in Ashbrooke.

Developers Bowmer + Kirkland were recently appointed by the Department for Education to redevelop the school site under a national programme focused on upgrading ageing schools.

Early CGI impression of how redeveloped St Aidan's Catholic Academy could look. Credit: DPP Planning

However, the project does not involve any changes to either the school’s roll, or its formal pupil admission number (PAN).

A new campus with two main buildings is planned, including a new three-storey main teaching block comprising classrooms, an assembly hall and a dining area, and a new three-storey combined sports and sixth form building.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials earlier this year said the project offers a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to re-imagine the campus and built environment at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, and to capitalise on its attractive setting within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area”.

The site masterplan divides the school site into zones including main buildings, an external dining area, staff and visitor parking, games courts and other outdoor areas.

Site designs include a “welcoming faith garden, a horticultural hub for community engagement, and a social family dining area for fostering connections”, along with “sensory gardens” and an “outdoor construction skills area and habitat trails”.

It is understood that access to the school site will still be taken via Tunstall Road and Willow Bank Road and temporary teaching and staff accommodation will be erected on site for the duration of the phased demolition and construction.

This aims to “ensure continuity of teaching and learning on the site” as the construction and demolition works progress.

Improved pedestrian access and electric vehicle charging stations are also proposed, with the overall plan “reflecting a commitment to creating a welcoming, safe, and sustainable environment for all members of the St Aidan’s Catholic Academy community”.

During a council consultation exercise on the planning application, there was one objection from a nearby property stating works were “unnecessary” and raising concerns about impacts on residential amenity, the Ashbrooke Conservation Area and ecology.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended the planning application for approval.

Council planners said the provision of “modern school buildings would contribute towards the relevant parts of the [council’s ] City Plan” around education, skills and job creation.

Although it was noted that the development would see “up to 30 protected trees” felled, council planners said the proposed development would “provide a greater amount of benefit”.

This included “a better teaching environment, modern school buildings and potential community use of the proposed all weather pitch and multi-use games area”, as well as the plans enhancing the local conservation area and boosting biodiversity.

Other benefits of the scheme, listed in a table in a council report, included the scheme being an “improvement upon the existing 1970s buildings” and the “sustainability aspects [of the new buildings] such as reduction in water use and high insulation standards”.

The council committee report adds: “Officers therefore consider that the minor-moderate harm caused by the felling of 30 protected trees (including six within category B) would be outweighed by the greater amount [of] economic, environmental and social benefits arising from the proposed development.”

The applicant for the school redevelopment scheme is listed as the Department for Education.

A planning statement submitted to council officials earlier this year said the plans were needed due to the condition of existing school buildings, which are “beyond any economically viable refurbishment”.

The planning statement adds: “The proposed development is being procured under the UK Government’s School Replacement Programme, which seeks to rebuild schools assessed to require replacement based on building condition assessment.

“This programme is dedicated to the provision of high-quality learning environments in line with the UK’s latest government standards, alongside low-energy solutions delivering Net Zero Carbon in Operation.

“All of the existing school buildings on the campus are to be replaced by the new proposals.

“They have been identified by Department for Education condition appraisal to be unable to properly support secondary education, and also to be beyond any economically viable refurbishment.”

A final decision on the planning application will be made by councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee at a meeting next week.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 5.30pm on Monday, November 25, at City Hall, and will be open to the public.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01395/FDC