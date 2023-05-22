Voters were due to go to the polls in the Hendon ward as part of the May 4 local elections, where a third of seats on the local authority were being contested.

However weeks before election day, businessman, family man and Conservative candidate Syed Ali sadly died, which led to the Hendon poll being delayed, in line with relevant national laws.

It was confirmed earlier this month the countermanded election would take place on Thursday, June 15, with additional candidates having the chance to put their names forward to bid to become a councillor.

The deadline for nominations has now passed and Sunderland City Council have published the statement of persons nominated

The candidates in alphabetical order by surname are:

Steven Boyd DONKIN (Liberal Democrat)

Helmut IZAKS (Green Party candidate)

Ian Robert JONES (Reform UK)

Lynda Rontree SCANLAN (Labour Party)

Georgina Debra YOUNG (Conservative Party)

Applications from Hendon residents to register to vote in the poll must reach the council’s electoral registration officer by 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 30. Applications can also be made online: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Those intending to vote at polling stations need to show photo ID – a new requirement introduced as part of the UK Government’s Elections Act passed last year.

The full list of accepted ID can be found at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

Those that do not have eligible ID can apply for a free ‘voter authority certificate’ at gov.uk/applyforphotoidtovote or by completing a paper form by the deadline of 5pm on June 7.

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Wednesday, May 31.

Applications to vote by proxy must reach the council by 5pm on Wednesday, June 7 while applications to vote by emergency proxy at the election must reach the council by 5pm on Thursday, June 15.