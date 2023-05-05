Sunderland City Council election results 2023 in full

The council’s overall make-up is now 45 Labour councillors, 15 Liberal Democrats, 13 Conservatives and one Reform UK.

There also remains one vacancy in the Hendon ward due to the death of a candidate before the May 4 elections, with the poll set to be rearranged.

You can find out which councillor won in your ward below.

The count for the 2023 Sunderland City Council elections.

Wards and candidates are listed in alphabetical order, with party and number of votes beside each candidate.

Barnes – Labour GAIN

Alan Bilton (Reform UK) 296

Tim Ellis-Dale (Liberal Democrat) 248

Ehthesham Haque (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,272

Kevin Leonard (Conservative Party) 1,130

Mark Tyers (Green Party) 212

Turnout: 38.4%

Castle – Labour HOLD

Paul Burke (Conservative Party) 258

Mia Coupland (Liberal Democrat) 125

Stephen Foster (Labour Party) 1,235

Peter Middleton (Reform UK) 196

Gary Ogle (Green Party) 87

Turnout: 23.5%

Copt Hill – Labour HOLD

Nana Boddy (Liberal Democrat) 83

Philip John Dowell (Independent) 564

Pat Francis (Conservative Party) 364

Andrew Robertson (Green Party) 122

Sheila Samme (Reform UK) 98

Melanie Thornton (Labour Party) 1,273

Turnout: 27.6%

Doxford – Lib Dem HOLD

Heather Fagan (Liberal Democrat) 1,788

Dawn Hurst (Reform UK) 146

Auburn Langley (Green Party) 67

Andrew Rowntree (Labour and Co-operative Party) 719

John Wiper (Conservative Party) 301

Turnout: 37.2%

Fulwell – Lib Dem GAIN

Liam Dufferwiel (Green Party) 108

Lisa Hilton (Reform UK) 126

Jumping Jack Flash Jack (Official Monster Raving Loony Party) 40

David Sinclair (Conservative Party) 1,036

Andy Stafford (Labour Party) 718

Peter Walton (Liberal Democrat) 1,879

Turnout: 43.9%

Hetton – Labour HOLD

Ian Ellis (Liberal Democrat) 89

David Geddis (Independent) 812

Rachel Lowe (Green Party) 101

Iain Scott (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,117

Connor Sinclair (Conservative Party) 210

Sam Woods-Brass (Reform UK) 157

Turnout: Around 22%

Houghton – Labour HOLD

Sharon Boddy (Liberal Democrat) 128

Juliana Heron (Labour Party) 1,625

Steve Holt (Reform UK) 206

Alyson Kordbarlag (Green Party) 113

Craig Morrison (Conservative) 363

Donna Thomas (Independent) 269

Turnout: 26.2%

Millfield – Lib Dem HOLD

Hardip Barad (Conservative Party) 134

Richard Bradley (Green Party) 71

David Craig (Reform UK) 59

Kingsley Okojie (Labour) 872

Julia Potts (Liberal Democrat) 1,497

Julio Romero Johnson (Communist Party) 27

Turnout: 34.6%

Pallion – Lib Dem HOLD

Gwennyth Gibson (Conservative Party) 93

Martin Haswell (Liberal Democrat) 1,659

Raymond Lathan (Reform UK) 75

Dorothy Lynch (Green Party) 39

Karen Noble (Labour Party) 715

Turnout: 33.4%

Redhill – Labour HOLD

Steven Dale (Liberal Democrat) 133

Neil Farrer (Reform UK) 262

Sue Leishman (Conservative Party) 215

Justine Merton-Scott (Green Party) 87

John Usher (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,015

Turnour: 21.9%

Ryhope – Labour GAIN

Helen Douglas (Conservative Party) 596

Janice Ellis (Liberal Democrat) 442

Micheal Harker (Green Party) 166

Lindsey Leonard (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,348

Tony Thompson (Reform UK) 368

Turnout: 30.2%

Sandhill – Lib Dem HOLD

Martha Bradley (Green Party) 60

Ciera Hudspith (Reform UK) 100

Keith Lakeman (Labour Party) 557

Stephen O’Brien (Liberal Democrat) 1,457

Christine Reed (Conservative Party) 104

Turnout: 29.7%

Shiney Row – Labour HOLD

Lynsey Gibson (Independent) 74

Thomas Mower (Green Party) 310

Michael Peacock (Liberal Democrat) 137

Morgan Proud (Reform UK) 177

David Snowdon (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,501

Richard Vardy (Conservative Party) 592

Turnout: 29.7%

Silksworth – Labour HOLD

Mauro Amatosi (Liberal Democrat) 78

Christopher Crozier (Green Party) 346

Michael Ellis (Reform UK) 218

Joanne Laverick (Labour Party) 1,459

Owen Snaith (Conservative Party) 493

Turnout: 32.8%

Southwick – Labour HOLD

Michael Butler (Labour Party) 1,256

Hélder Costa (Liberal Democrat) 84

Emma Cutting (Green Party) 136

Liam Ritchie (Conservative Party) 359

Paul Watt (Reform UK) 250

Turnout: 26.3%

St Anne’s – Labour GAIN

Simon Hughes (Green Party) 131

Catherine Hunter (Labour and Co-operative Party) 981

Pam Mann (Conservative Party) 694

Elaine Rumfitt (Liberal Democrat) 216

Turnout: 25.9%

St Chad’s – Conservative HOLD

Scott Burrows (Green Party) 124

Graham Hurst (Reform UK) 64

Dominic McDonough (Conservative Party) 1,296

Martin Old (Labour Party) 888

Anthony Usher (Liberal Democrat) 112

Turnout: 35.6%

St Michael’s – Conservative HOLD

John Appleton (Green Party) 201

Chris Eynon (Reform UK) 273

Adele Graham-King (Conservative Party) 1,432

Chris Smith (Labour Party) 1,378

Colin Wilson (Liberal Democrat) 110

Turnout: 40%

St Peter’s – Conservative HOLD

Rachel Featherstone (Green Party) 193

John Lennox (Liberal Democrat) 254

Josh McKeith (Conservative Party) 1,348

David Newey (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,160

Keith Samme (Reform UK) 152

Turnout: 39.3%

Washington Central – Labour HOLD

Dean Hilton (Reform UK) 158

Audrey Jaitay (Conservative Party) 505

Beth Jones (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,806

Raymond Moore (Green Party) 145

Linda Wood (Liberal Democrat) 99

Turnout: 32.7%

Washington East – Labour HOLD

Lynda Alexander (Reform UK) 210

Richard Bond (Liberal Democrat) 122

Michal Chantkowski (Green Party) 166

Hilary Johnson (Conservative Party) 780

Fiona Miller (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,651

Turnout: 33.1%

Washington North – Labour HOLD

Graeme Arnott (Liberal Democrat) 108

Elizabeth Brown (Reform UK) 163

Kevin Lynch (Green Party) 131

Svetlana Rakhimova (Conservative Party) 275

Peter Walker (Labour Party) 1,455

Turnout: 26.9%

Washington South – Labour HOLD

Joanne Chapman (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,311

Deborah Lorraine (Reform UK) 229

Peter Noble (Conservative Party) 1,210

Sean Terry (Liberal Democrat) 114

Robert Welsh (Green Party) 142

Turnout: 39.5%

Washington West – Labour HOLD

Andrew Bex (Liberal Democrat) 220

Kathryn Brown (Reform UK) 147

Samantha Cosgrove (Conservative Party) 570

Paul Leonard (Green Party) 228

Harry Trueman (Labour Party) 1,534