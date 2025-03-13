A major high street fashion retailer is eyeing a potential return to Sunderland city centre, planning documents have revealed.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for new signs at 18 Market Square near the city’s central rail station.

High street retailer Bonmarche could move into a new commercial unit at Market Square, Sunderland

A new advertising application has hinted plans are under way for a prospective tenant to set up shop at the site, and names women’s clothing retailer Bonmarché in design images.

The project is described in planning documents as “Bonmarché – Sunderland” and proposed signage shows the retailer’s signature branding.

The advertising consent application follows a separate planning application for a “replacement shopfront” at the same Market Square unit, submitted last year (2024), which sought permission for design alterations.

This included relocating the existing double door and moving it to the left side of the commercial unit and fully glazing the right side of the unit, with the neighbouring commercial unit occupied by CeX unaffected by the changes.

Bonmarché’s website confirms its nearest stores are now in The Galleries shopping centre in Washington and Dalton Park shopping centre in Murton.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department is yet to make decisions on plans for Bonmarché’s potential new Sunderland home.

This includes the application for a replacement shopfront at 18 Market Square and the separate application for signage at the same site.

Decisions on the planning applications are expected this year, following a council consultation exercise.

For more information, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00380/ADV