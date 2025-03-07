Home Bargains confirm opening date for new Sunderland store including cafe and garden centre
Whilst construction remains ongoing at the Leechmere Road Industrial Estate site the company have erected a billboard with the Home Bargains signage and the message ‘Opening on Saturday March 22nd 2025’.
The company has also confirmed the date to the Echo as well as some of the new additional facilities for shoppers to look forward to.
A Home Bargains spokesperson said: “Spanning 26,000 sq ft, the new store will feature an in-store bakery, a café, and a garden centre.
“Customers can enjoy an extensive range of chilled and frozen products, alongside a wide selection of groceries and non-food items — all at our famous Top Brands Bottom Prices.”
The store will also bring welcome jobs to the city with the notice on the billboard advertising ‘We are now Recruiting’ and directing people to the jobs section on the company’s website.
