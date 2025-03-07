Home Bargains confirm opening date for new Sunderland store including cafe and garden centre

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Shoppers wanting to bag themselves a bargain have got just two weeks to wait until the city’s new Home Bargains store opens on Saturday March 22.

Whilst construction remains ongoing at the Leechmere Road Industrial Estate site the company have erected a billboard with the Home Bargains signage and the message ‘Opening on Saturday March 22nd 2025’.

The new Home Bargains Store off Leechmere Road.The new Home Bargains Store off Leechmere Road.
The new Home Bargains Store off Leechmere Road. | Neil Fatkin

The company has also confirmed the date to the Echo as well as some of the new additional facilities for shoppers to look forward to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The new store is set open on March 22.The new store is set open on March 22.
The new store is set open on March 22. | Neil Fatkin

A Home Bargains spokesperson said: “Spanning 26,000 sq ft, the new store will feature an in-store bakery, a café, and a garden centre.

“Customers can enjoy an extensive range of chilled and frozen products, alongside a wide selection of groceries and non-food items — all at our famous Top Brands Bottom Prices.”

The store will also bring welcome jobs to the city with the notice on the billboard advertising ‘We are now Recruiting’ and directing people to the jobs section on the company’s website.

Related topics:Home BargainsSunderlandCafeJobs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice