Shoppers wanting to bag themselves a bargain have got just two weeks to wait until the city’s new Home Bargains store opens on Saturday March 22.

Whilst construction remains ongoing at the Leechmere Road Industrial Estate site the company have erected a billboard with the Home Bargains signage and the message ‘Opening on Saturday March 22nd 2025’.

The new Home Bargains Store off Leechmere Road. | Neil Fatkin

The company has also confirmed the date to the Echo as well as some of the new additional facilities for shoppers to look forward to.

The new store is set open on March 22. | Neil Fatkin

A Home Bargains spokesperson said: “Spanning 26,000 sq ft, the new store will feature an in-store bakery, a café, and a garden centre.

“Customers can enjoy an extensive range of chilled and frozen products, alongside a wide selection of groceries and non-food items — all at our famous Top Brands Bottom Prices.”

The store will also bring welcome jobs to the city with the notice on the billboard advertising ‘We are now Recruiting’ and directing people to the jobs section on the company’s website.