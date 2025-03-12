A bar has announced it’s closing its doors after five years in the city centre.

808 Bar & Kitchen has announced its closure | Sunderland Echo

808 Bar & Kitchen, on the corner of St Thomas Street and John Street, has made a statement saying it will no longer be trading and is urging people to support independent businesses.

Opening in 2019, 808 was a major investment in the corner unit which was well-known for its previous guises as The Continental and Gillespies.

Specialising in brunches, small plates and cocktails, it was due to take part in Sunderland Restaurant Week, which starts this Saturday, March 15.

However, while 808 is no more, the team has said they are working on something new in the future.

The site underwent a major refurbishment in 2019 | Sunderland Echo

Posting on social media, they said: “To everyone who’s supported us over the last 5 years, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors at 808 for the last time. We’d like to thank all of our past and present staff and our very loyal customers for showing incredible support over the years.

“We’re working very hard to contact everyone who has a booking with us in the coming weeks, a member of our team will be in contact with you very soon.

“Moving forward we are working on plans to bring something new to our amazing city. In the meantime, please support all of the fantastic independent businesses in our area.

“We will see you again very soon...watch this space. Team 808.”

Customers took to the comments section to show their support.

Kev Dickinson said: “Had some good meals and times. Bit of a shame for somewhere trying to do it a little different than cheap Italians. Good luck.”

Charlene Ortiz said: “Good luck ! was a lovely pub with great bottomless brunch and staff.”

Cocktails were a popular part of the 808 offering | Sunderland Echo

Tania Henzell said: “Awww so sorry to hear this. I loved this place All the very best with your next venture- if it’s anything like 808 it’ll be amazing.”

Marly Smith said: “Ahh man such a shame, sorry it’s had to come to this. Was a fantastic bar with great tunes, food, drink and staff. Best of luck to yous all for the future.”

Bar Justice, also in Sunniside, said: “Sorry that you have decided to close your doors 808 Bar & Kitchen we wish you luck with your future. Feel free to message us if you are looking for your booked functions to be moved to another venue, we are here to help.”