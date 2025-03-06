All the deals you can tuck into for Sunderland Restaurant Week

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 10:30 BST

From bargain burgers to discounted Sunday dinners, there’s more than 50 offers available for Sunderland Restaurant Week at cafes and restaurants across the city.

The twice-annual event returns for its first outing of 2025 from March 15-23. To take advantage of the offers, people need to go to the Sunderland BID website and download the discount vouchers. Here’s all the deals you enjoy, in alphabetical order:

The new 1842 cafe and bistro in the Roker Hotel is offering two courses for £20.

1. 1842, Roker Hotel

The new 1842 cafe and bistro in the Roker Hotel is offering two courses for £20. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
£10 Offer: Dirty Greek. £15 Offer: Any wrap and fried halloumi bites.

2. Acropolis, Stack Seaburn

£10 Offer: Dirty Greek. £15 Offer: Any wrap and fried halloumi bites. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
£15 Offer:Two courses

3. Angelo's, Sunniside

£15 Offer:Two courses | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
£20 Offer: Three courses.

4. Asiana, Echo 24 building

£20 Offer: Three courses. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice