All the deals you can tuck into for Sunderland Restaurant Week

The twice-annual event returns for its first outing of 2025 from March 15-23. To take advantage of the offers, people need to go to the Sunderland BID website and download the discount vouchers. Here’s all the deals you enjoy, in alphabetical order:
1. 1842, Roker Hotel
The new 1842 cafe and bistro in the Roker Hotel is offering two courses for £20.
2. Acropolis, Stack Seaburn
£10 Offer: Dirty Greek. £15 Offer: Any wrap and fried halloumi bites.
3. Angelo's, Sunniside
£15 Offer:Two courses
4. Asiana, Echo 24 building
£20 Offer: Three courses.