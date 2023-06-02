Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved demolition plans for 44-45 and 48-51 Whickham Street in the city’s Roker area.

The street hit the headlines in 2022 after a gas blast tore through the terrace destroying one property and substantially damaging several others, sparking a huge fire and rescue service response.

Whickham Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps.

The block was originally eight dwellings, with four terraced properties split into eight flats.

Following the gas blast, one property was demolished and remaining properties were left standing, however it was acknowledged that the future of the surviving buildings remained uncertain.

Now housing provider Gentoo has gained planning permission from Sunderland City Council to demolish the remaining terraced dwellings.

The morning after a gas explosion in Whickham Street, Roker.

The planning application said: “The remaining properties have been left vacant due to structural issues.

“Demolition is required due to the amount of damage caused to the properties following the explosion.

“Any scheme to remedy the defects to the properties and make good would not be feasible.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved the demolition plans on June 1, 2023.

A report prepared by council planning officers deemed the method of demolition and proposed restoration of the site as acceptable.

However the report added that “alternative walking routes and temporary traffic management will be required to ensure the protection and safe movement of pedestrians and traffic” during the works.

The proposed demolition will be carried out within the boundaries of the site with a controlled dismantling from top to bottom and “demolishing inwards to the centre of site”.

Rubble would will be sorted and where possible recycled, with the site expected to be grassed and surrounded by a small fence once works are completed.

According to planning documents, no redevelopment or rebuilding is proposed at a later date.