ROKER EXPLOSION: 13 photos showing the aftermath of a suspected gas blast

Emergency Services were called to a Gentoo owned property on Whickham Street at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, February 15, after what is suspected to be an explosion caused by a gas leak.

Two men were rescued from the scene, including one from inside the destroyed property, and they both currently remain in hospital.

Members of the public are being urged to stay away from the site as the North East is set to be hit by Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice in the coming days.

Echo photographer Stu Norton captured some images of the aftermath of the scene on Wednesday morning (February 16).

Cordoned off Emergency services are advising members of the public to stay away from the scene.

Destruction The property has been totally destroyed following the suspected gas explosion.

"A war zone" Residents at the site on Tuesday evening described the scene as looking like "a war zone".

Aftermath The aftermath of the suspected gas blast in Whickham Street, Roker.