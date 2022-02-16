Photos show the aftermath of a suspected gas explosion in Roker.

ROKER EXPLOSION: 13 photos showing the aftermath of a suspected gas blast

Photos show the destruction following a suspected gas blast in Roker which has left one person in a critical condition.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 5:29 pm

Emergency Services were called to a Gentoo owned property on Whickham Street at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, February 15, after what is suspected to be an explosion caused by a gas leak.

Two men were rescued from the scene, including one from inside the destroyed property, and they both currently remain in hospital.

Members of the public are being urged to stay away from the site as the North East is set to be hit by Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice in the coming days.

Echo photographer Stu Norton captured some images of the aftermath of the scene on Wednesday morning (February 16).

1. Cordoned off

Emergency services are advising members of the public to stay away from the scene.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Destruction

The property has been totally destroyed following the suspected gas explosion.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. “A war zone”

Residents at the site on Tuesday evening described the scene as looking like “a war zone".

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Aftermath

The aftermath of the suspected gas blast in Whickham Street, Roker.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Emergency servicesGentooNorth East
Next Page
Page 1 of 4